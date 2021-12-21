You are the owner of this article.
State College Borough Council names McAllister Alley walkway after Pat Daugherty

200202_apv+TheTavern2.jpg

The Tavern restaurant is one of the oldest and most famous State College institutions.

The State College Borough Council unanimously voted to name a downtown walkway after late State College businessman and resident Pat Daugherty at its Monday meeting.

The walkway is located in the vacated McAllister Alley and features access to the Douglas Albert Art Gallery and The Tavern — a downtown restaurant located at 220 E. College Ave.

Daugherty, the former owner of The Tavern, died in November.

The naming resolution “recognizes Pat’s contribution to the State College community, downtown State College and Penn State.”

“I think it’s very deserved,” Councilwoman Theresa Lafer said. “It’s a nice way to keep his memory alive, because he really made a difference in our community for many decades."

