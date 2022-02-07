On Monday, the State College Borough Council approved the resolution of Act 537 Sewage Facilities Plan Special Study for the Calder Way and Atherton Street Sewer Main Replacement projects at its meeting.

A study, conducted by Gannett Fleming, Inc., found issues with the sewage pipes in State College since they were “approaching their existing capacities… under peak flow conditions,” according to Michael Brown, vice president, senior project manager, principal engineer and leader of planning and asset management at Gannett Fleming.

"As part of our evaluation, we looked at both the existing and future flows," Brown said during the meeting.

Atherton Street's section proposes replacement along West College Avenue from South Sparks Street to Atherton Street, Atherton Street from West College Avenue to West Calder Way, which is one block, and West Calder Way from South Atherton Street to Burrowes Street, according to the proposed plan.

The section will replace approximately 2,100 feet of pipeline, the plan said.

Additionally, Calder Way's section of the plan proposes replacements along Calder Way from Heister Street to High Street, then on High Street over to East College Avenue, then along the pipeline on East College Avenue up to University Drive, the plan said.

According to the plan, the section will replace approximately 5,150 feet of pipeline.

At the meeting, community members asked questions regarding pedestrian obstacles that might arise due to construction and the cause of the capacity issues, which were addressed by Brown and council members.

Following the public hearing, the council unanimously adopted Resolution #1307 — approving the Act 537 Sewage Facilities Plan Update to the Department of Environmental Protection for its approval as a revision to the official plan of the borough.

According to the agenda, this action confirms the borough’s finding that the plan update “conforms to applicable zoning, subdivision, other municipal ordinances and plans, and to a comprehensive program of pollution control and water quality.”

