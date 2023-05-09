 Skip to main content
State College Borough Council approves PennDOT request for overnight work on Beaver and College Avenues

Beaver Avenue, street sign

A Beaver Avenue street sign at the intersection of East Beaver Avenue and South Allen Street in State College, Pa., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

 Ken Minamoto

The State College Borough Council approved a request from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to conduct patching and sealing operations between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on May 14-19 on Beaver and College Avenues, between Buckhout and High Street.

Additionally, PennDOT has requested limited parking during these operations to “minimize public impact.”

The request said the night work would be less disruptive, increase productivity and create a safer work zone.

The requests were approved during the Borough Council Meeting on Monday with the condition that PennDOT notify the Borough of State College, Centre Lifelink, residences, the fire department and affected businesses a minimum of 72 hours before work starts and provide contact information for any issues.

