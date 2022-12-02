“Coming Soon” signs for a different location of Starbucks can be seen in the windows of Pugh Centre at Pugh Street and Beaver Avenue.

The company’s 141 S. Garner St. location is reportedly closing, according to a store worker, who said they were not sure when the move to Pugh Centre will take place.

Pugh Centre opened in August 2020, according to its website, replacing the former CVS Pharmacy.

This new location is not the first Starbucks in State College — with pre existing locations both on campus at the HUB-Robeson Center and the Paterno Library, as well as Target and 232 W. College Ave.

There are also locations at the Giant on South Atherton Street, Target on Colonnade Boulevard and 2030 N. Atherton St.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE