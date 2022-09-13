Insomnia Cookies recently announced it will host a "PJ Party" to welcome students back to school at 9 p.m. on Sept. 20.

The pajama party will be filled with giveaways, exclusive merchandise and other "sweet surprises," according to the company's release.

Anyone who shows up to the event wearing pajamas will receive a free classic cookie, the release said.

Additionally, Insomnia Cookies will drop some new treats, including an exclusive Deluxe Sour Patch Kids cookie.

