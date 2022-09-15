Centre Safe

The Centre Safe Building located at 140 West Nittany Avenue, State College, Pa. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Centre Safe is hosting an event to bring attention to domestic violence and child abuse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Talleyrand Park, according to a press release.

The event aims to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Centre County Protects Kids Month with this year’s theme #Every1KnowsSome1, commemorating local child abuse prevention efforts and supports domestic violence survivors.

Along with Centre Safe, other organizations, including Mount Nittany Health, Children & Youth Services and the YMCA, will be recognized as resources for that provide support for those who experience domestic violence and child abuse.

