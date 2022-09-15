Centre Safe is hosting an event to bring attention to domestic violence and child abuse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Talleyrand Park, according to a press release.

The event aims to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Centre County Protects Kids Month with this year’s theme #Every1KnowsSome1, commemorating local child abuse prevention efforts and supports domestic violence survivors.

Along with Centre Safe, other organizations, including Mount Nittany Health, Children & Youth Services and the YMCA, will be recognized as resources for that provide support for those who experience domestic violence and child abuse.

