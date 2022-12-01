Penn State has extended the “Swipe Out Hunger” initiative through Dec. 16 to encourage students to donate, according to a news release.

After raising $2,421 from Nov. 12-20 through donations from students, the Swipe Out Hunger campaign will remain open until the end of the semester to give students the opportunity to donate leftover dining dollars.

In the spring, Penn State students from University Park and the Commonwealth campuses raised $29,840 throughout the week.

For the Swipe Out Hunger initiative, students at any Penn State campus can choose to donate $1, $5, $10 or $15 when purchasing a meal from a residential dining hall, including mobile orders.

The money raised will go toward Penn State’s Student Emergency Fund. The fund aims to provide short-term financial assistance to students struggling with food insecurity and other emergencies.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE