A Pennsylvania man was charged after allegedly threatening to send a Penn State student's nudes to her family, friends and the university on Nov. 29, 2021, according to court documents.

Aaron J. Bartlett is facing a misdemeanor count for sexual extortion after being arrested by the Penn State University Police Department, according to a criminal complaint.

Bartlett allegedly contacted the student on Snapchat recovering nude explicit images of the student that were believed to be deleted after their breakup, the criminal complaint said.

According to court documents, the student requested Bartlett delete the images, but he refused and threatened to send the images to family, friends and Penn State if she did not send him additional images.

In the complaint, Bartlett initially said there would be a "cost" to ensure he wouldn't send the student's images.

"That cost being you belong to me," Bartlett said to the student via Snapchat in the complaint. "You'll do what I tell you without question and give me what I want when I ask for it."

Bartlett demanded the student go to the bathroom to take additional images or her "life's gonna start becoming hell," court documents said.

Bartlett awaits a preliminary hearing Oct. 12 under the office of Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn.

