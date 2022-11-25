‘Tis the season for Black Friday deals.

Despite the food coma vibes for the day after Thanksgiving, the best holiday deals for students await. Here are a few to get your holiday shopping started:

Apple Gift Cards

In the market for an iPad Air, iPad or iPad mini? Get up to $50 on an Apple Gift Card when purchasing a device.

Students can also save when trading in their current device.

When students buy a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac, they can get up to a $250 Apple Gift Card.

Purchase an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 or iPhone SE and get a $50 Apple Gift Card or save when you trade in your current device.

Adidas

Shop around for your next workout fit to accompany your New Year's resolution when you go to the Intramural Building with up to 70% off Adidas on Black Friday.

UGG

Keep your dogs nice and warm in their cages with a new pair of UGG slippers with a 10% off discount on Black Friday.

Electric scooters

Zip around campus, but don’t slip on black ice with a 50% off Black Friday deal for the Turbo Ant scooter.

Nike

Just do it, and save up to 60% on specific styles when ACCESS20 is used.

Headspace

Stressed and anxious? Headspace, an app to help decrease stress and increase focus, is having a Black Friday discount.

New users can receive a 50% off discount for a year subscription — a $34.99 value.

Instapot

While my mom calls it a pressure bomb, Instapots are actually devices that act as a crock pot but create meals in half the time. At Walmart, students can get an $81.99 Instapot for only $50.

Wayfair

Sick of having to go to the dining hall for snacks? Wayfair is having a dorm fridge sale of 70% off.

Best Buy

Best Buy has deals as low as $49.99 on Black Friday for an HP printer.

