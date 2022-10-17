Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday it will host a community event called "Together We Are" at the HUB-Robeson Center on Oct. 24 from 6-10 p.m.

The free event will include music, performances, free food and other activities, according to a SPA release.

Together We Are is run by "volunteers of various student organizations" as well as by "the generous contributions of dozens of departments and colleges," according to the release, and said that the "promotion of inclusion and belonging is critical."

"It is our hope with Together We Are that the promotion of these values are not solely for this event, but that it will serve as a steppingstone for any and all events hosted on the University Park campus," Jessica Markovich, SPA’s Director of Events, said in the release.

SPA, a student organization on campus, prides themselves on providing the student body with programming resources and assistance to “enhance a student’s overall co-curricular experience,” according to its website.

