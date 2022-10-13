The Penn State Alumni Association released a statement on social media regarding to a student organization at Penn State, Uncensored America, inviting two controversial speakers to campus.

The founder of Proud Boys is coming to speak at Penn State on Oct. 24. The organization was named by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, according to the release.

Despite community members urging the university to cancel the event, the university released a statement on Tuesday saying that “student organizations operate independent of the university and are free to sponsor programs or speakers of their choosing without censorship.”

The Penn State Alumni Association said it “denounces” the event as it “runs counter to who We Are as a university community.”

Coinciding with the Proud Boys event, the university will be holding “Together We Are” — an event “intended to promote belonging and show support, care, and empathy for [the] community,” according to the release.

“Together We Are” will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 24 in Alumni and Heritage halls in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Additionally, Al Tompkins will present a lecture titled “Fighting Truth Decay: How and Why Fakers Fake” from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the Freeman Auditorium of the HUB-Robeson Center.

The release stated, “The Alumni Association is committed to fostering a welcoming, inclusive, and safe community for all Penn Staters and upholding the values we hold dear.”

