Thursday, Nov. 10

2:30 p.m. — The All-Sports Museum will host the “I Am a Penn Stater: Nittany Lions in World War II” exhibit on the museum’s second floor.

The event highlights the 80th anniversary of the “I Am A Penn Stater” and will last until 5 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children, seniors and students.