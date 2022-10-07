Heading into the 2022-23 season, Penn State boasts a number of standout underclassmen who’ll be cornerstones for years to come.

While many of these talented players are poised to breakout, none have higher expectations than sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan.

In his debut season in Happy Valley, Kirwan totaled 13 goals and 13 assists across 36 games.

Quickly becoming a fixture on the ice, Kirwan attributed his swift integration to his coaches and teammates around him.

“I think the culture of our team is super,” Kirwan said. “I just think our older guys helped me a lot and just got me acclimated into the program.”

One player integral to the culture Kirwan speaks of is team captain Paul DeNaples.

DeNaples, a fifth-year defenseman, expressed plenty of confidence in Kirwan last season, stating he believes the forward will be “the best goal scorer that’s ever come through [Penn State’s] program.”

“Not many people that play hockey in the NHL can shoot the puck like he can,” DeNaples said.

Teammates like DeNaples must be thrilled to have such a dynamic offensive weapon on their side. Kirwan already showcased his scoring ability with those 13 goals, good enough for third on the team last year.

However, it sounds like DeNaples and Guy Gadowsky are expecting a big leap from Kirwan in Year 2. The DeWitt, New York, native could very well be the Nittany Lions’ top scorer this season.

“We’re not going to improve his shot, I tell you that. It’s already maxed out,” Gadowsky said. “It’s ridiculous… your shot can’t get much better than that.”

Gadowsky is expected to feature Kirwan as a consistent force on the top line once again, meaning Kirwan will have many chances to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

With Kirwan already highly regarded for his offensive ability, it’ll be interesting to see how he manages this pressure. However, for the second-year star, this type of role is almost protocol at this point.

During his time in the juniors, for both the Madison Capitols (2019-20) and Green Bay Gamblers (2020-21), Kirwan was heavily featured.

Kirwan registered 41 points across 50 contests with Madison and followed up that performance with 37 points with Green Bay, also throughout 50 games.

Kirwan certainly showed promise on the ice before becoming a Nittany Lion, and according to him, there’s always been a personal connection to Penn State.

In the past, Kirwan has been quoted stating that he'd always “dreamt of attending Penn State.”

“I came here when I was a kid… we had a youth hockey tournament here,” Kirwan said. “I saw the facilities here and said this is the place I want to be.”

Fulfilling his goals to play hockey in Happy Valley is already a major accomplishment, yet there is so much more on the table for Kirwan to accomplish.

Gadowsky and several players have already said they want to return to the NCAA Tournament after a four-year hiatus.

Kirwan echoed that statement and talked about the chemistry he believes the team has developed. He especially noted the top of the offensive unit has started to truly gel.

“I think it’s awesome… we’re all super close with each other,” Kirwan said. “We’re all pushing each other every single day.”

In order for the offense to reach its potential, Kirwan will surely have to take the proverbial next step in his second season.

While Gadowsky has said he believes Kirwan has practically reached his ceiling as a scorer, the tenured coach believes Kirwan has made a major improvement elsewhere.

“He [began] to improve in the strength and conditioning area,” Gadowsky said. “And he certainly took that extremely seriously, and he’s done that.”

DeNaples concurred, saying he has also noticed the work Kirwan has put in, in the weight room.

“He’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger, he’s taken care of his body more,” DeNaples said.

A stronger and faster Kirwan would be a nightmare for opposing teams, and should Kirwan remain on his current trajectory, he and the Nittany Lions will only find more and more success.

What comes next for Kirwan and his teammates is translating their offseason work into game action, and Kirwan said he believes they’ll be able to do just that.

“We have very high expectations for ourselves,” Kirwan said. “I think we’re all very confident.”

