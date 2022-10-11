With current WWE stars like Big E, Omos and Madcap Moss addressing student-athletes, Penn State student-athletes will be able to learn from former college stars turned WWE pros on how to engage with fans and how to balance social media with athletics.

While the WWE Superstars are in Happy Valley, they will introduce their new "Next In Line" NIL program to its potential future teammates and encourage them to join in the NIL partnership which currently features 25 athletes.

WWE has announced “WWE Campus Rush,” a multi-campus college athlete recruitment tour which will visit top NCAA Division I universities in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars.https://t.co/0WDAiH9Rcf pic.twitter.com/R7BVhjUKXS — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2022

In their talk, student-athletes will learn how to increase their social media presence and how to establish a professional profile.

As a way to engage the student athletes with the WWE atmosphere, there will be a friendly competition to see who can produce the best WWE based promo on the microphone.

