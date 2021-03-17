It's hard to miss Greg Kerkvliet now, and it seemingly always has been.

Off the mat, he's likely to be one of the biggest people in any room.

On the mat, the freshman heavyweight also makes his presence known as he grows into the starting role and develops his offensive prowess.

It's the former — Kerkvliet's sheer size — that first caught the eye of US National Freestyle Developmental coach Kevin Jackson.

"He's just a physical specimen. For being as young as he was, he had man characteristics — he's big, he's strong and he looked a lot older than he really was," Jackson told The Daily Collegian.

Kerkvliet spent time under Jackson's tutelage at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs before coming to Penn State, and the legendary Jackson coached Kerkvliet to a Cadet World title and a Junior silver medal.

It was there that Kerkvliet came into his own and became more than simply the biggest guy in the room.

It was in these elite, age-level competitions where Kerkvliet showed that his wrestling prowess and capabilities rivaled his size.

"It shows his potential is great and that he has the ability, and he has the potential and the mental fortitude to continue to strive to reach his overall potential," Jackson said. "I really think he's only scratching the surface with his abilities and competitive nature."

If his aforementioned size makes Kerkvliet put people on notice, so too does the mental fortitude Jackson referred to.

Jackson, who coached Kerkvliet's current coach — Cael Sanderson — to an Olympic gold medal, saw Kerkvliet up close and personal and spent a lot of time with the Minnesota native.

It's perhaps even more impressive that outside observers who haven't spent that same level of intimate time with him noticed something similar to Jackson and that it could be portrayed and projected from far away.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

+2 Penn State wrestling's Brady Berge looks to continue improbable comeback at NCAA Tournament No one would've resented Brady Berge or held it against him if he didn't step on a wrestling…

Kerry McCoy, who is Penn State’s foremost authority on heavyweights as the program’s most decorated heavyweight all-time, picked up on that mental strength.

"I've yet to see him get rattled," McCoy told the Collegian. "I haven't seen him lose control emotionally, even when he's winning. He's scoring points and just wrestling, and so I think that's the biggest thing that I've noticed in the few matches I've seen is just that he's able to keep his poise and focus."

A two-time Olympian, two-time NCAA champion and three-time Big Ten champion, McCoy knows what makes a good heavyweight and despite not knowing Kerkvliet personally, feels the young Nittany Lion is well on his way.

"I think one of the biggest things [at heavyweight] is having that mindset of trying to be the best you can for yourself, but more importantly for your team, and being able to use that experience to help elevate everybody and be the anchor," McCoy said. "I think he fits in there and in that mold – not knowing him personally, not seeing it directly — but I think he's got that overall presence."

Kerkvliet competed in just one dual meet this year for the Nittany Lions — their last one against Maryland, and for that to have even occurred was surprising to all involved.

On Feb. 14, Sanderson announced he wasn't expecting Kerkvliet to compete at all this season and that Seth Nevills would likely represent the program at heavyweight.

But then eight days later, just hours before Penn State was slated to take on the Terrapins, Kerkvliet defied the odds and was cleared to return to competition.

So, on short rest and with little collegiate experience outside of practice, Sanderson took a chance and started Kerkvliet in the dual.

From there, the spot was his.

"With the situation that he faced, I mean him even competing this year is — I wouldn't say it's a miracle — but it definitely was unexpected. When I said that we weren't expecting him back, we weren't expecting him back," Sanderson said. "He literally got cleared a couple hours before weigh in, and it wasn't like he was training. He wasn't cleared to train, so he just jumped in there."

Then, a little over a week later, Kerkvliet had his mettle tested again and was thrown into the deep end and the gauntlet of the heavyweight division at the Big Ten Tournament.

Once again, and as has seemingly become a recurring theme for Kerkvliet, he impressed, taking fourth in the conference and qualifying for his first NCAA Tournament.

"He did a really nice job. He won the matches he had to win, and he did it convincingly," Sanderson said. "He ran into arguably the three top guys in the country that have been very consistent and have a lot of experience."

And though the Big Ten is laden with talented, fearsome heavyweights, so too is Kerkvliet's home training environment inside the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex.

In Sanderson's estimation, having those high-level training partners to challenge Kerkvliet on a consistent basis has been integral to Kerkvliet's development.

"Greg's always sought out the best competition," Sanderson said. "We've seen what he can do, and he's a competitor. He loves to compete, and he's a really great wrestler — he's a guy who wants to have a great training partner every day. If we put him with somebody that he doesn't feel like is going to challenge him, he's not going to like that. So he's got all the right qualities and characteristics."

Jackson, too, feels that Kerkvliet's biggest chance for growth will come when he's tested most.

"I think once he really locks in to just being in that hardcore, dominant, tough guy against anybody no matter who it is, I think that's when he's gonna take his biggest steps," Jackson said.

For as much as Kerkvliet has been tested already, the pinnacle of his first collegiate season is still on the immediate horizon.

He enters this year's NCAA Tournament as the No. 9 seed, where it will finally be time to see if everything Kerkvliet has learned up until now and that trademark size and mental fortitude will be parlayed into success.

A big part of that responsibility will rest on Kerkvliet’s shoulders.

But Sanderson recognizes how he and his coaching staff share an equal amount of responsibility in supporting Kerkvliet and all the other Nittany Lions as they try to reach their goals.

And though McCoy never competed for Sanderson, he competed with him on the 2003 World and 2004 Olympic teams, knows Sanderson and his alma mater well and said for someone like Kerkvliet who's young and facing a lot of pressure and scrutiny, Penn State is the perfect place.

"Those guys do a great job,” McCoy said. “Their staff really gets the guys to focus on the right things and reinforce it with not just words, but with active action. I think for someone that is in that situation where there's high expectations put on them by outside forces, and probably some internal ones, those guys do a really good job of keeping them grounded and focused on the right things."

Kerkvliet is one of five freshmen who will don a blue-and-white singlet in St. Louis this week.

And though it's a big stage, and though Kerkvliet's been on big stages and been successful on those stages before, Sanderson is still making it a point to support the young, up-and-coming heavyweight in his quest to reach the podium.

"It's always up to the guys. We're just here to support them and help them go after their goals and be positive and make sure they have the training partners and a system that they can thrive in, but they're going to grow and go at their speed," Sanderson said. "I feel like Greg's gonna be ready to go… and we're very happy and pleased with his potential moving forward."

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE