For the second year in a row, Penn State has lost a team title at a major championship despite having more individual champions than any other team.

In both years, the Nittany Lions had four individual champions.

With the majority of the front half of Penn State’s roster set to depart this coming year, fans may be asking the question: If not now, when will the program win a team title?

The Nittany Lions are the favorites heading into the NCAA championships, but they also held that title ahead of this year’s Big Tens where they failed to come out on top.

Penn State has shown twice now in two years that in college wrestling, it isn’t necessarily the team with the most individual champions that takes home all of the marbles.

Saturday’s NCAA team title will more than likely be won, not in the winners bracket, but in the consolation bracket.

Last Thursday, Cael Sanderson stressed the importance of maximizing the team's point scoring opportunities across all weights.

“Every point matters in everything you're doing. It's all the little things, and that's why you do all the little things right in your training and your preparation,” Sanderson said. “One point could be the difference. Anywhere you can pick up a point — you pick up a point. That's why this is a great team race.”

While the blue and white will certainly need a few champions to bolster its team score, its four No. 1 seeds, Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Max Dean, will all be favored to at least reach a final, as will the No. 2-seeded Aaron Brooks.

While it could happen, it’s unlikely that all five of the aforementioned wrestlers will win individual titles. Champions or not, each will have to play their part in trying to earn bonus points for the Nittany Lions.

“You got to score some bonus points, and our guys did a really nice job of that at Big Tens. That kept us in the race there,” Sanderson said. “At nationals, we gotta wrestle to score points as a team and individually.”

Penn State’s other four NCAA qualifiers are equally important in Cael Sanderson’s quest for a ninth national title, but they face considerably more difficult paths — paths that some may consider unjustly challenging relative to what they should be.

Many Penn State fans were surprised following the release of the seeds for this weekend’s national championship, as multiple Nittany Lions were stuck in the path of the No. 1 seed across several different weight classes, despite defeating some of the wrestlers seeded ahead of them.

Of Penn State’s qualifiers, Drew Hildebrandt and Brady Berge likely received the shortest end of the stick.

Despite both being ranked inside the top-10 of InterMat’s national rankings, both were given No. 16 seeds at their respective weight classes, pairing them with the No. 17 seeds in the first round.

For Hildebrandt and Berge, however, it’s their second-round opponents that present a real challenge.

Assuming both win, they would face off with the top seed at their respective weights — Michigan’s Nick Suriano at 125 pounds and Iowa State’s David Carr at 157 pounds.

Both Suriano and Carr are undefeated on the season and are some of the most dominant wrestlers across all weight classes, likely spelling an early exit for Hidebrandt and Berge out of the winners bracket unless they pull off major upsets.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, these seeds aren’t completely detrimental to their title quest, as there are still many points to be had in the consolation bracket.

Sophomore Greg Kerkvliet awaits a similar task to what Hildebrant and Berge will go up against.

After falling in the Big Ten semifinals, Kerkvliet landed the No. 4 seed for NCAAs.

Unfortunately for Kerkvliet, the No. 4 seed is a near-death sentence in the semifinals at NCAAs, as he now lies on the same side as reigning NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist — Gable Steveson.

Prior to his semifinal loss, Kerkvliet was in line for a top-three seed that would’ve given him a realistic shot at reaching the championship bout and earning several critical team points.

However, that no longer looks like a realistic possibility for the sophomore.

Assuming Kerkvliet makes it to the semifinals, an immediate loss in the consolation’s semifinals wouldn’t be the end of the world for the blue and white, but this would take away big team points that could be earned from a third- or fourth-place finish.

On the other hand, the blue and white can’t afford early exits in the consolation bracket from Hildebrandt and Berge.

Hildebrandt, a returning All-American, and Berge, a returning quarterfinalist, have the talent to reach the same finish as they did in 2021 and will likely need to do so for the Nittany Lions to take home a team title.

With the level of talent across the NCAA elevated because of extra years of eligibility and redshirts being utilized, this will be no small feat, but it will be a necessary one.

Finally, there’s Beau Bartlett, who had an up-and-down Big Ten Tournament, placing seventh after defeating Michigan’s Kanen Storr.

Bartlett was given the No. 13 seed and could be the X-factor in a potential title run for Penn State.

He’ll wrestle Northern Iowa’s 20th-seeded Colin Realbuto in the first round, and then he’ll likely have to face the No. 4 seed, Sammy Sasso.

Bartlett nearly defeated Sasso in the Ohio State-Penn State dual meet earlier in the season, but the sophomore will be hard pressed to pull off the upset this time — especially against a highly motivated Sasso, who’s coming off a loss in the Big Ten title match.

One of the most confusing wrestlers on Penn State’s roster this season, Bartlett has the talent to make a run in the consolation bracket.

Just 14-8 on the season, the Tempe, Arizona, native will be one of the biggest question marks for Sanderson and company in what looks to be the most crucial area to succeed in.

