Penn State has been perfect this season.

The Big Ten regular-season champions are 16-0 with only one dual meet remaining against unranked Rider on Feb. 20.

Seven out of the 10 Nittany Lions who start each meet are ranked in the top-five of their respective weight class.

Four of those wrestlers are at the top of the list, with all four defending 2021 national champions, Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks maintaining their No. 1 spot in the 2021-22 season.

Penn State has been a dynasty ever since Cael Sanderson stepped foot in State College, winning eight team titles and 27 individual national champion titles.

There have been cycles of teams, with some being more dominant than others but nonetheless contributing to the program that the blue and white is today.

With that being said, how does the 2021-22 Penn State team compare to the best Happy Valley has seen?

In terms of national champions, the most important aspect to a team’s national-title score, there are four teams in recent memory that stand above the rest: 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Throw it back a decade earlier to 2012.

At the 2012 NCAA championships, the Nittany Lions scored 143 points en route to Sanderson’s second national championship as a head coach.

The 143 points scored is the second-highest total under Sanderson’s tenure to this day, despite featuring the least number of national champions out of the four listed teams, with just three wrestlers taking an individual crown.

Frank Molinaro won at 149 pounds, David Taylor at 165 pounds and Ed Ruth at 174 pounds.

Three other blue and white wrestlers finished on the podium, all of which outperformed their ranking.

Tenth seed, and true freshman at the time, Nico Megaludis took second at 125 in a Cinderella run that almost crowned him a national champion.

At 184 pounds, Quentin Wright also finished as the national runner up despite being just a sixth seed for the class.

To round out the team title, Dylan Alton finished third after going into the tournament ranked No. 7.

Taylor, Molinaro, Ruth and Megaludis went on to chase their international dreams on Team USA, with Taylor taking home the gold at the 2020 Olympics and Molinaro placing fifth at the 2016 Olympics.

Five years later, in 2017, Penn State scored 146.5 points to win its sixth national title in seven years.

The 2017 squad had five individual champions at five consecutive weight classes from 149 pounds to 184 pounds.

Zain Retherford won the first at 149, followed by Jason Nolf at 157, Vincenzo Joseph at 165, Mark Hall at 174 and Bo Nickal at 184.

Retherford and Nolf each had a perfect season, going 28-0 and 27-0, respectively, while Nickal dropped one bout and finished 26-1.

Heavyweight Nick Nevills finished fifth as well, earning him All-American honors.

Retherford, Nolf and Nickal pursued international careers, with Nickal also pursuing a career in mixed martial arts.

Nolf finished second at the 2022 Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix on Jan. 30, while Nickal finished second at the 2020 Olympic Team Trials to Taylor.

In 2018, the Nittany Lions put up over 140 points in consecutive years, scoring 141.5 points in their third straight team title.

Retherford, Nolf, Joseph and Nickal repeated as national champions, with Retherford repeating as an undefeated champion and Nickal joining him, both posting 31-0 records for the season.

Hall finished 32-1 as his lone loss came in the 174-pound national-title bout.

Freshman Nick Lee finished fifth in his first year with the program at 141 pounds, while Nevills and Shakur Rasheed finished seventh at heavyweight and 197 pounds, respectively.

Fast forwarding to last year, the Nittany Lions had four individual national champions again, although they finished second as a team to Iowa.

Lee, who finished fifth as part of the 2018 team, won at 141 pounds, while Roman Bravo-Young won at 133 pounds, Carter Starocci at 174 pounds and Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds.

No. 15 Michael Beard finished seventh at 197 pounds, as did Greg Kerkvliet at heavyweight.

Last season epitomizes the dominance of the Nittany Lions — even when Penn State loses it still has multiple national champions.

Time will tell how well the 2022 team performs at nationals, but as of right now, its ranks heading into Big Tens and the national championships are as good as any Nittany Lion team that’s taken the mat, maybe better.

Sanderson’s squad this year is better than last year’s, mostly because of transfers No. 2 Max Dean at 197 pounds and No. 5 Drew Hildebrandt at 125 pounds, as well as the return of No. 11 Brady Berge at 165, elevating the lineup to new heights.

It may not be five-national-champions good, like the 2017 team was, but the Nittany Lions could easily find themselves with eight All-Americans.

In terms of depth, this is one of the deepest teams that Penn State has ever had, right up there with the 2018 squad that finished with eight All-Americans.

Having four defending champions that are more acclimated to the high-stakes pressure that are the NCAA championships also bodes well for potential team points.

Going undefeated in a stacked conference like the Big Ten means a lot, so many expect the blue and white to score in the high 130s or low 140s by the time nationals come around.

In a hypothetical dual meet matchup, the current squad would likely win against the 2021 team and lose to the 2017 team while keeping it close with the 2012 and 2018 teams.

While this team may have a more complete lineup than the 2012 and 2018 teams, the older teams would keep up just because of the bonus points that some of the older guys displayed against the weaker weight classes of this year’s team.

It's nothing against the wrestlers of this year’s team, but guys like Nolf, Taylor, Retherford, Molinaro and Joseph are world-class wrestlers who would wreak havoc over Berge, Beau Bartlett and the 157 class.

The 2021-22 Nittany Lion team will go down as one of Sanderson’s best, but only a national team title can cement any season into the upper echelons of the Penn State history books.

