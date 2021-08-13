The year 2010 looked a lot different from the present day in many ways.

When the 2010-11 wrestling season started eleven years ago, “Love The Way You Lie'' by Eminem topped Billboard’s charts, the iPhone 4 was the newest smartphone, and the College Football Playoff wasn’t yet created.

For Penn State wrestling, the biggest difference is the eight team national championships the program has won since 2010.

With five top-five finishers and one individual national champion, Penn State took home its first national title since the 1950s in 2010.

Here’s a look at where those wrestlers are 10 years after the NCAA title.

Quentin Wright

Quentin Wright was the only individual national champion on the 2010-11 Penn State wrestling team as a third-year sophomore.

Wright finished with a 21-6 overall record that season, which was the worst of the other top-5 finishers on the team. However, he got it done in the NCAA Championships and took home his first of two national titles as a Nittany Lion.

Over the course of his Penn State career, Wright went on to win his second national title in his senior season, finishing with an undefeated 32-0 record.

In May, Wright accepted a job to be the head wrestling coach of Tyrone High School, which is located one district over from his alma mater, Bald Eagle Area High School.

Ed Ruth

The 2010 championship season was Ruth’s first year in the starting lineup. He posted a stellar 38-2 record with the team, finishing first in the Big Ten and third in the NCAA Championships.

After that, Ruth went on to finish with a 136-3 record in his college career and three-straight national championships.

Ruth was hired by the Illinois wrestling program as an assistant coach this summer.

David Taylor

Like Ruth, David Taylor’s first year in the starting lineup was also in 2010. He ended the season with a 38-1 record, only losing in the NCAA finals.

Taylor finished his college career with a 134-3 record for his college career. He was tops in the Big Ten in every season and won two national championships.

Immediately after college, Taylor entered the international wrestling scene and didn’t look back.

Taylor continues to wrestle internationally in 2021 and most recently won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 86-kilogram weight class in freestyle wrestling.

Frank Molinaro

In 2010, Frank Molinaro was in his third year of team competition for Penn State. He posted a 32-3 record and finished as the runner-up for the 149-pound weight class.

Molinaro’s record improved every season that he wrestled for Penn State and culminated in a 33-0 record in his senior season en route to an individual national title.

After Molinaro finished his collegiate career, he wrestled internationally for Team USA — like Taylor does — up until April when he retired.

His most notable achievements include winning the 2016 Wrestling World Cup and Pan American Championships, and competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Andrew Long

Andrew Long’s only season with the Nittany Lions was in 2010 as a third-year sophomore after transferring from Iowa State. He finished with a 20-2 record and grabbed third place in the NCAA wrestling championships.

Long initially transferred to Penn State after he was dismissed from Iowa State for rule violations.

In 2012, he was added to Iowa’s sex offender registry and served nine months in prison.

He was given a second chance in 2016, when he wrestled for Grand View University and even won a Midlands Championship. However, he was arrested again in August 2016 for parole violations.

Long was again arrested in January for driving under the influence.

