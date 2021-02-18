Eleven years ago, Cael Sanderson issued then-senior Dan Vallimont a challenge.

He wanted Vallimont, who by his own admission wasn't known for his prolific offensive output, to score six takedowns in one minute and 15 seconds.

It was Jan. 3, 2010, and Sanderson, Vallimont and the rest of the Penn State squad made the roughly 40-mile trip to take on in-state foe Lock Haven for a dual meet.

The blue and white was up 19-3 in the match by the time Vallimont took the mat, and then as it progressed, there was one moment where Vallimont and his opponent went out of bounds.

It was at that point when Sanderson issued his challenge.

"I was wrestling my match and I was winning by a good amount, and I was controlling my way through the match," Vallimont told The Daily Collegian. "There was about 1:15 left when we went out of bounds near our bench, and Cael looked me in the face and said 'I need you to get six more takedowns' — so I proceeded to wrestle the hardest 1:15 that I've ever wrestled."

In what would normally seem like a relatively routine bout in a relatively routine dual meet, it actually served as a much needed source of inspiration and motivation for Vallimont.

The Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey, native had failed to place at the NCAA Tournament the year before after finishing third and garnering All-American nods as a sophomore.

But after Sanderson issued that challenge, it in part helped propel Vallimont to new heights, as he finished second in the country at 165 pounds as a senior and picked up his second All-American honor.

"Honestly, it was good. I needed it. He was pushing me out of my comfort zone and preparing me to get ready for the NCAA Tournament and for the Big Ten Tournament," Vallimont said. "He knew that I had the ability to push myself a little bit further, rather than just kind of coasting to a win and wanted me to maximize my ability and push myself out of my comfort zone."

Again, in the larger pantheon of Vallimont's and Sanderson's respective careers, it's a relatively insignificant and rather ordinary dual meet.

However, it's one of 200 where Sanderson has notched a victory, reaching the milestone with an 18-13 win over Michigan on Feb. 14.

In reaching the mark, Sanderson joined former coach Bill Koll as the only two coaches to ever lead Penn State's program and amass 200 career victories.

Sanderson, whose coaching career started in 2006, went 44-10 in three seasons at Iowa State and has gone 156-16-2 in his 12 years since taking the reins at Penn State.

He's also the fourth active Big Ten coach — along with Iowa's Tom Brands, Nebraska's Mark Manning and Ohio State's Tom Ryan — to reach the double century mark.

Even so, Sanderson was quick to downplay the accomplishment.

"As far as the 200 dual meets, one of the wrestlers said 'Hey, congrats coach' after the match," the 15th-year head coach said. "And to me, that just means you've been coaching a long time, right, so anybody can do that if you coach long enough."

While the milestone allowed Sanderson to reflect on the longevity of his coaching career, he readily admitted that he loves and sees the value in dual meets.

"Dual meets are really important. I mean, I love dual meets — it's just you're not winning the nationals in a dual meet," Sanderson said. "But that's where most of your alumni and fans are watching, at least in person. Plus it's head-to-head with your rival schools in the conference or around the country, so dual meets are really important."

It's a message and a sentiment Sanderson expressed while leading the Cyclones as well.

One of Sanderson's former wrestlers at Iowa State is current Wisconsin associate head coach and former Big 12 and NCAA champion Jon Reader, who said some of his favorite duals wrestling for Sanderson came when competing in “hostile environments.”

"One of the most fun times was going into Stillwater, or even going into Norman back when Oklahoma was pretty tough," Reader told the Collegian. "Cael used to have us go down there, we would do a weekend out of it, and our teams were never outside of the top three, so we were bringing in really good teams.

“At the time, both of those teams were tough, so it was a really hostile environment and was just a fun trip for us to head down there, get a lot of team camaraderie and go in there and scrap."

Reader also thoroughly enjoyed the times when Iowa State would take on longtime fierce rival Iowa, with the dual alternating between Ames and Iowa City every year.

"We had 10,000-plus fans every single dual meet, that's for sure," Reader said. "It seemed like every year I was in college, it would go back and forth between we would host one year and the next year it would be in Iowa, and I felt like every single year, whatever location was hosting, they set the attendance record, and that's the kind of environment we were wrestling in."

Besides wrestling in that atmosphere and the allure and fanfare that came from the yearly tradition, Reader said it's also reinforced something now that he's a coach — the importance of dual meets.

"No doubt about it, I think the fans, they look forward to those big dual meets and they have a lot of loyalty to their teams," Reader said. "It's on our part as coaches to make sure those moments happen and to put the best guys out there, and to really grow the sport since the fans want to see those big-time matches."

One of Sanderson's more recent wrestlers, 2016 NCAA champion at 125 pounds Nico Megaludis, felt similarly about competing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, and felt the hostility of the venue — coupled with the Big Ten dual schedule — helped prepare him and others for the postseason.

"I think the toughness of our schedule, and then wrestling in places like Rec Hall or wrestling in Carver-Hawkeye, you're used to it when you get to the NCAA Tournament," Megaludis told the Collegian. "I mean, the NCAA is a different story, but it's almost like no big deal, because it's like 'I've been here, I've wrestled the best guys and I'm used to a lot of fans."

And while Megaludis saw the value in competing against the Hawkeyes, there were two duals in particular that stood out to him.

The first came during Megaludis' final match at Rec Hall when he took on Oklahoma State's Eddie Klimara, then ranked No. 6 in the country, for the fifth time of his career and pinned him in 3:58.

"That was probably my favorite because that was my last match at Rec Hall, I was wrestling a pretty good guy, and I pinned him," Megaludis said. "That one was my favorite because it was my last match and it was a good way to go out."

As a 125-pounder, Megaludis would often start off dual meets for the Nittany Lions and, usually, to great success.

It's something the Nittany Lions have been without recently, but Megaludis always felt he thrived off of getting things rolling for Penn State.

"I liked that, because I bring that style to the mat where I'm always going to show up, I don't care who I wrestle and I'm going to bring my ‘A’ game," Megaludis said. "I just liked starting off, and there was nothing better than to be in an atmosphere with 6,500 fans screaming, and they knew how I wrestled and so I loved being a kind of spark plug."

Oftentimes, if Sanderson's teams found success in the dual meet season, postseason success seemed to follow.

And though correlation doesn't always equal causation, both Reader and Sanderson are speaking from experience when they talk about the value of having a good dual meet team and the advantage that comes with it.

It's conventional wisdom for good reason.

In the nearly four-year long stretch when Penn State won 60 dual meets in a row, the Nittany Lions captured four NCAA titles in a row as well, most recently in 2019.

"I think if you've got a great dual meet team, you're gonna find success those last three days in March, but I think there's more parts to it," Reader said. "Obviously, anything can happen those three days in March, but if you have a great dual team, you're gonna have a great chance of getting on that podium as a team."

So now, with his team at 4-0 on the season and on a nine-match winning streak dating back to last season, Sanderson is just hoping his team goes out and does what it always does — competes.

As for the prospect of becoming the coach with the most career wins by anyone who's ever led Penn State with a win next time out?

Sanderson isn't putting much stock in it and said it's not the ultimate goal.

"The goal was never to win so many dual meets, it's just to be the best team we can be," Sanderson said. "That's the same goal we have this year, and we just want every individual in our lineup to be the best they can be, and as coaches we need to be the best that we can be if we're hoping to lead the program in that direction."