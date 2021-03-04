What makes a dynasty? | How one team title laid the foundation for Penn State wrestling's next 10 years

Every dynasty's got to start somewhere, right?

Whether it’s the hiring of a new coach, notching a signature win, tapping into existing talent or acquiring new talent altogether, every successful program needs a spark.

Sometimes, it takes just one of those elements. Other times, it requires the confluence of them.

Here's the problem with identifying dynasties, though.

It often can't be done contemporarily or in a vacuum, and it needs the benefit of hindsight, history and the whole picture.

Unless of course, you were a wrestler for Cael Sanderson during the start of his tenure at Penn State over a decade ago.

If you were on those teams, in the trenches everyday with the likes of David Taylor, Ed Ruth, Andrew Long and others, then you knew — or at least had an inkling — that greatness was on the cusp.

Sanderson arrived in State College ahead of the 2009-10 season and quickly improved the team's performance at both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

Then, in just his second year at the helm of the Nittany Lions, he took them to new heights.

Ten years ago this week, on March 6, 2011, Penn State won the 2011 Big Ten Tournament, which would become the first of 14 conference or NCAA titles Sanderson's won since coming to Happy Valley.

March 6 happens to be this Saturday, marking another first for Sanderson, as Penn State will host the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in Sanderson's tenure — a fitting homage to the milestone anniversary that put Penn State on the map.

It might seem like a meteoric rise — perhaps unreasonably so — to go from fifth in the conference and ninth in the country in Sanderson's first year to winning both titles by his second year.

But to those who were on those teams, it meant two things — Penn State got a good return on its investment in hiring Sanderson, and it was proof that what Sanderson was doing was working.

"Nothing is more valuable than actual real experience and actually showing up to the tournament and winning," former Penn State NCAA champion and Olympian Frank Molinaro told The Daily Collegian. "That's the best experience you can have when you go back to the drawing board and come up with a plan. The first time, you try to put yourself in a position to win and hope for the best. The second time, you start thinking you might actually be able to win, and then you win the third or fourth one and now it's a pattern."

Molinaro won his first of two Big Ten titles his junior year in 2011 and was one of five Penn State wrestlers to win an individual conference title that year as well.

The Nittany Lions won the team race over Iowa by just one point that year thanks to key wins by James Vollrath in the consolation semifinals at 157 pounds and Cameron Wade in the fifth-place bout at heavyweight.

"Everything that needed to go right went right, and then some," Molinaro said.

Wade, Molinaro and others are quick to deflect any personal credit and instead noted how much of a team effort winning the title was.

"It was just an all-around great team win, and after the tournament, we were all celebrating together, and it just really showed the camaraderie we had as a team," Wade told the Collegian. "I think for us to be able to pull through and have each other's back every second of the tournament, every second of every day, and every second of the season and year, it just proved our tenacity."

As much of a team effort as it was, two-time Big Ten and two-time NCAA champion Quentin Wright once again pointed to that proof of concept and validation that came from winning that first title.

Before Sanderson arrived, Penn State was led by three-time All-American alumnus Troy Sunderland, who went 115-90-2 and coached 25 All-Americans and three NCAA champions.

To wrestle for Sunderland and Penn State was one thing.

But as Wright recalled, to wrestle for Sanderson took things up a notch.

"It was amazing for everyone, because the people who survived the transition, they were validated for never quitting," Wright told the Collegian. "That transition with Cael and [associate head coach] Casey [Cunningham] and [assistant coach] Cody [Sanderson], they made it so miserable when it comes to just how hard things were that the only reason you were on the team is because you absolutely loved wrestling."

Wright was the fifth of five Big Ten title winners that year.

Even though the team race didn't come down to him alone, he felt the pressure of not wanting to be the one wrestler who didn't win.

"They had all won before me, and there was a lot of pressure of 'don't be that one guy,' and I didn't watch all those other guys, and I found out afterward because I had to focus on winning my match," Wright said.

Wright's focus paid off, but Penn State's tournament hopes began at 125 pounds where three-time NCAA qualifier Brad Pataky often got the action started for the Nittany Lions.

It's something he said he reveled in, as Pataky is a believer in the power of momentum, especially come postseason time.

"I was always focused on competing for my teammates. I was really trying to focus on taking care of business on the smaller things I could control within my match," Pataky said. "Obviously, we were wrestling for each other, but we were also wrestling for our own spots at nationals. So I think it was motivating to try to get things started off and was something I took a lot of pride in."

Pataky never reached the podium as an All-American, and though he readily admits it stung at the time, he is grateful to have been a part of these early championship teams.

"I remember sitting in the locker room, and I had just lost my last match [at NCAAs] and coach Cody came in and he said 'you may not realize it now, but five or six years from now, you're going to realize the accomplishment that we had made as a team,'" Pataky said. "When I matured and looked back, I realized how much that really meant to me."

Wade echoed a similar sentiment.

The former heavyweight was a three-time NCAA qualifier like Pataky and fell short of his individual goals.

But because of the closeness of those teams and the relationships he made during Sanderson's early years, Wade said just being a part of those teams was well worth it.

"I was so proud of all the people who did attain their goals that year,” Wade said. “It stung for me not reaching my goals, but being able to be part of a team and being able to see some of your great friends reach their goals was something that was awesome to watch.”

An equally important part of winning that Big Ten title 10 years ago was how it gave Pataky, Wade, Wright, Molinaro and everyone else even more to strive for.

Not settling and not getting complacent quickly became commonplace for the Nittany Lions — and was perhaps what they went on to become most known for.

"It had been the first Big Ten championship in the history of the school, and we were extremely proud and kind of amazed that we actually did it," Pataky said. "It was the first conference championship in school history, and now we've already got that, so let's get the next thing."

The impact of those early Sanderson championship teams are clearly far reaching.

But for all the tangible impacts Sanderson and the winning he and his teams have done inside the confines of Rec Hall have had, it's the intangibles — the friendships and relationships, the off-the-mat moments, all of the other ethereal aspects, that really resonate.

"Now my career is coaching," Molinaro, an assistant coach at Arizona State, said. "I think that's where I really learned the most about communication and people skills and just emotional intelligence — through building those relationships and solving problems and resolving conflicts, all the things that you do as a team to be a championship team."

Every dynasty's got to start somewhere, right?

Now, it's clear that one weekend in March ten years ago helped get Penn State to where it is today, routinely atop the wrestling world.

And even though Wade and the wrestlers on those teams don't take all the credit, as alumni of the program and after being in the trenches all those years, they admit, it's nice to see.

"I don't think of it as us laying the groundwork. I think that was really done by the coaching staff and things like that," Wade said. "I think it was just showing that buying into Cael's system and Cael's program can really make a much better wrestler and make the team great — it's awesome to see what the team has continued to do these last 10 years."

Every dynasty's got to start somewhere, right?Clearly, the answer, by this point, is yes.

But that then prompts another logical question — when are dynasties supposed to end?

As long as Sanderson is at the helm of the program, that final question may go unanswered for years and years.

But it's evident where things started and what the key has been.

"It's always good to have somebody who's been there before. You don't always need someone who's like a cheerleader on the sideline, praising you all the time," Wright said. "Cael's the quiet leader that gives you that confidence of 'I know you've got it.' And that belief that he gives to all of his wrestlers is really that key to success."