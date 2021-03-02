Penn State has looked like one of the more well-rounded teams in the nation and will aim to benefit from its depth when the Big Ten Tournament begins Saturday.

If Cael Sanderson has any hopes of bringing home another Big Ten title to Happy Valley this season, the blue and white must take advantage of a handful of weight classes.

Despite having an undefeated regular season record, Penn State is considered an underdog by many, as Iowa will enter the weekend as the favorite for the conference title.

However, the Nittany Lions currently have nine top 20 ranked wrestlers heading into the postseason with four of those being ranked within the top five of their respective weight classes, according to InterMat.

Here are some of the weight classes Penn State should expect to be the most competitive in and how its wrestlers will stack up against the rest of the playing field.

133 pounds

Roman Bravo-Young is one of the more athletic wrestlers the Nittany Lions have to offer.

The two-time All-American will look to be crowned a Big Ten champion for the first time in his career and should have every opportunity to do so.

Bravo-Young will enter Saturday’s action as the third-ranked wrestler in the nation and is the highest ranked wrestler in the Big Ten at the 133-pound weight class.

Austin DeSanto of Iowa, who is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation, has had a back-and-forth history with the Penn State grappler. DeSanto is the second-highest ranked wrestler in the conference.

In their careers, Bravo-Young and DeSanto are currently deadlocked as their head-to-head record is tied at two wins apiece. Both wrestlers will be looking to settle the score for the time being if, or when, the opportunity presents itself.

141 pounds

Nick Lee is the only true senior that typically appears in Penn State’s starting rotation and has plenty of experience as he prepares for this season’s conference tournament.

The veteran will enter the tournament as the second-ranked wrestler in his weight class and is second only to Jaydin Eierman of Iowa.

Lee is a three-time All-American but will be looking to add the title of Big Ten Conference Champion to his name for the first time in his career.

Eierman and Lee are two of only five Big Ten wrestlers currently ranked inside the top 20 for the 141-pound class. Rutgers’ Sebastian Rivera is right behind the pair, as he is currently listed as the No. 3 wrestler in the country.

174 pounds

The 174-pound weight class possesses one of the more talented groups of wrestlers and should be one of the more competitive weight classes in the tournament.

In terms of national rankings, five of the top-six ranked wrestlers in the weight class are all wrestling in the Big Ten with Iowa’s Michael Kemerer claiming the top spot.

Despite the immense level of talent in the conference, Penn State’s Carter Starocci has built himself an impressive resume in just his first official season.

The redshirt freshman is currently listed as the No. 4 wrestler in the nation and has defeated a wrestler ranked within the top three in two of his last three bouts. Those wrestlers were then-No. 2 Logan Massa of Michigan and then-No. 3 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State.

After losing his first bout of the season, Starocci has gone on to win his last six bouts and has established himself as one of the more talented wrestlers in the sport.

184 pounds

Aaron Brooks is arguably Penn State’s most dominant wrestler and is coming off a Big Ten championship victory in just his first season.

The true sophomore currently boasts a record of 6-0 and is ranked No. 2 overall nationally.

While Brooks is one of the most accomplished in the sport at his weight class, it does not hurt the Maryland native that he is not only the last unbeaten wrestler at 184 in the Big Ten, but also the only Big Ten wrestler ranked among the top six in his weight class.

While it most certainly will not be a cake walk, Brooks at 184 is as close to a sure thing the Nittany Lions have and cannot settle for anything less than a second consecutive Big Ten title win from their superstar.

Heavyweight

Heavyweight appears to be a question mark right now for the Nittany Lions.

It is yet to be seen who will represent the blue and white right now after Greg Kerkvliet made his much anticipated debut in the team’s final dual meet of the season.

Kerkvliet is a redshirt freshman and was considered to be the top high school recruit in his class.

Despite only wrestling in one official bout, Kerkvliet is currently ranked as the No. 6 heavyweight in the nation.

However, the weight class is filled with talent, as the top-three wrestlers belong to Big Ten schools. Leading the pack is Minnesota's Gable Steveson followed by No. 2 Mason Parris of Michigan and No. 3 Tony Cassioppi of Iowa.

Prior to Kerkvliet’s return, the Nittany Lions’ had turned to sophomore Seth Nevills. In his five bouts, Nevills went 4-1.

Regardless of who Sanderson goes to, Penn State will have more than enough talent to hold its own in one of the conference’s more stacked weight classes.