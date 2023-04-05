Nationals may have come and gone for the Nittany Lions, but Cael Sanderson will likely explore ways to fill in the gaps in the lineup ahead of next season.

The transfer portal could play a big factor in helping Penn State win its third-straight team title next year. With an abundance of names already in the portal, here are four wrestlers who could fit at Penn State.

Bernie Truax: Cal Poly

The most prominent name that Penn State fans should keep an eye on is Bernie Truax from Cal Poly.

Truax is a three-time All-American at three different weights: 174, 184 and 197 pounds. Each time, he finished fourth at nationals, with his most recent outing being at 197 pounds in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Truax is currently the best wrestler at all three weights in the portal and would fill a major need for Penn State should he come to State College.

With Max Dean graduating, Truax could slot in as the team’s immediate 197-pound starter, or there could be lineup shifts if either Aaron Brooks or Carter Starocci trains for the Olympics instead of returning next year.

The soon-to-be senior is already a hot name in the portal, with interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Penn State. Truax is expected to visit all three schools, with his visit to Iowa already taking place last weekend.

Truax would only have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.

Chris Cannon: Northwestern

With the departure of Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State will have big shoes to fill at the 133-pound spot in the lineup.

One name that may provide some help is Chris Cannon from Northwestern. Cannon is a two-time All-American and could be a big addition for any team.

The former Wildcat placed seventh in both 2021 and 2022 before his less-than-successful finish this year. Although Cannon didn’t finish as an All-American this season, he did end with a 20-10 record.

Cannon likely won’t be able to replicate Bravo-Young’s production, but he could ease the transition into a new era at 133 pounds with two years of eligibility remaining.

With the best coaching staff in the nation in Cannon’s corner, there’s a good chance that the wrestler could reach new heights should he don the blue and white.

Caleb Smith: Appalachian State

Penn State didn’t find much, if any, positive consistency at 125 pounds this past season. With Robbie Howard returning from injury, he could be the answer at 125 for the Nittany Lions.

However, there’s a chance that Howard transitions to 133 pounds and Penn State finds a new option at 125 pounds via either the transfer portal or an incoming recruit.

One name that comes to mind for Penn State would be Appalachian State’s Caleb Smith, who will be a big name in transfer rumors this offseason.

Smith is a two-time national qualifier at 125 pounds, but he hasn’t had an All-American campaign in his career yet. This past season, Smith entered as the No. 5 seed at 125 pounds before suffering an upset by Killian Cardinale in the opening round, who would earn All-American honors as the No. 28 seed.

After going 0-2 at nationals, Smith is due for a rebound year as top programs across the nation compete for his services. The Appalachian State wrestler has two years of eligibility remaining.

Izzak “Ozzy” Olejnik from Northern Illinois is someone to watch this offseason if the Nittany Lions lose Starocci.

Olejnik wrestles at 165 pounds and could take over if Alex Facundo bumps up a weight to fill in the potential hole at 174 pounds. This past season, Olejnik completed his first All-American campaign with an eighth-place finish.

Penn State could use the former Husky’s talent, especially if it loses some of its wrestlers to the Olympics, but Olejnik would only be a temporary solution. The wrestler only has one year of eligibility remaining.

With that in mind, he could still prove to be a valuable asset to any team after a successful campaign at the nation’s toughest weight class.

No matter what Penn State does, expect the Northern Illinois transfer to find a home at a top program.

