After suffering multiple injuries throughout his tenure at Penn State, Brady Berge announced Wednesday he would no longer be wrestling at the collegiate level.

Berge referenced his health as the primary reason for his stepping away from the sport.

In October 2019, Berge suffered a severe concussion at the World U23 Championships that resulted in him missing almost the entirety of his redshirt sophomore season. He also suffered a broken leg in Minnesota’s state wrestling tournament, the only loss of his high school career.

The Minnesota native wore special headgear when he took to the wrestling mat, but a tournament-ending leg injury in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Wrestling Championships would turn out to be the final match of Berge’s career.

Here is a look back at the five greatest matches in the shortened, yet storied career, of the now former Nittany Lion.

2018, Joey Schiele (BU)

While it came against an unranked opponent, Berge came out with a bang in his Penn State dual meet debut.

After redshirting in the 2017-18 season, the Nittany Lion appeared in the starting lineup for the first time against Joey Schiele of Bucknell.

Berge dominated his opponent, as he managed to score 11 takedowns en route to a 25-10 technical fall win that came at the 6:21 mark in the third period.

No. 1 ranked Penn State would go on to earn a 42-3 team win over the Bison.

2018, No. 11 Josh Maruca (ASU)

After making his dual meet debut just two weeks prior, Berge would get the chance to wrestle in front of the blue and white’s faithful in a sold out Rec Hall for the first time in his career against No. 9 Arizona State.

The 12th-ranked Berge once again appeared in Cael Sanderson’s starting lineup at 149 pounds and did not disappoint.

Berge was able to score the only two takedowns of the match, winning the hard fought bout 5-3.

The No. 1 Nittany Lions would eventually get the best of the Sun Devils, as they would coast to their third dual meet victory of the season 41-3.

2019, No. 13 Josh Humphreys (LEH)

After suffering a concussion a few months earlier at the World U23 Championships, Berge made his season debut when No. 1 Penn State traveled to No. 14 Lehigh’s Grace Hall.

While Berge was making his return to the mat, he also debuted a new, more protective headgear — one that featured a thicker chin strap and more padding.

The redshirt sophomore entered the bout as the sixth-ranked wrestler at 157 pounds and proved himself early.

Berge scored a takedown in each of the first and third periods as he rolled to a 5-3 victory over No. 13 Josh Humphreys in his return to action.

The Nittany Lions would go on to earn a 23-10 team victory over the Mountain Hawks.

2021, No. 8 Will Lewan (MICH)

While Berge was a mainstay in Sanderson’s starting lineup in 2021, he received his first real test in the form of No. 8 Will Lewan of Michigan in Penn State’s fourth match of the season.

After coming off a 2019-2020 season that was plagued by injury, Lewan was the Nittany Lions’ first top-ranked opponent of the season.

In the pair’s seven minutes of competition, Berge’s defense was on full display, as the only scoring the Wolverine would be able to muster was on an early second-period escape. A late takedown by the blue and white wrestler, which came with only 30 seconds left in the match, would eventually secure him the 3-1 decision victory.

Penn State would go on to defeat Michigan 18-12.

2021, NCAA Wrestling Championships

After defeating No. 21 Andrew Cerniglia of Navy by way of a 12-4 major decision in the first round of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, the 12th-ranked Berge took on No. 5 Kaleb Young of Iowa in the second session of the tournament.

The Mantorville, Minnesota, native scored an early takedown on the higher-ranked Hawkeye at the 0:40 mark in the first period. After an escape from Young in both the second and third periods of the bout, the score sat deadlocked at two points apiece. Berge eventually retook the lead for good with a third-period escape of his own.

At the time of the win, the Nittany Lions’ victory over Young marked the first loss for Iowa’s eventual team champion squad.

Berge’s 3-2 decision win would be his last victory as a Nittany Lion and would be one of the larger upsets featured in the entire tournament.

