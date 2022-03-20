Penn State wrestling is likely as close knit a group as it gets.

After taking home their ninth national title in 11 years, the Nittany Lions, along with donors and boosters of the program, attended a celebratory event at the Gem Theatre in downtown Detroit.

As soon as the team took the stage, the fans in attendance immediately took to their feet and gave them a standing ovation full of clapping, cheering and hollering.

The athletes looked just as happy to see the fans, as well, with the wrestlers waving and smiling right back at their supporters.

Led by long-time Penn State wrestling broadcaster Jeff Byers, the event almost had a family-like atmosphere during the speeches the players and staff gave in the old Detroit theater.

The support that the athletes receive is a motivator to perfect their craft, said two-time national champion Aaron Brooks.

“You guys give me energy when you see me, it's always words of encouragement,” Brooks said to the fans. “This is family so I’m just super grateful and blessed to have you guys.”

Arriving in a new place with completely new people can be tough at first, and the transfer portal is no different. So when Max Dean and Drew Hildebrandt transferred into the program prior to this season, the question arose as to how they’d fit in with guys that have had time to bond already.

Luckily for Dean and Hildebrandt, the family that surrounds Penn State wrestling is very accepting to new members, which was evident by the applause received to national champion Dean, but also to the 125-pounder Hildebrandt, who was upset in the first round.

The Cornell transfer, Dean, was the more successful transfer in terms of accolades this season, but Hildebrandt, who left Central Michigan for State College, was among the fans’ favorites as well.

On the wrestlers’ end, there were no regrets in coming to Happy Valley.

“Coming to Penn State, I was retired and coming here was one of the best decisions of my career so far,” Hildebrandt said. “I’m super grateful for all of you guys, I’m super grateful to meet [my teammates].”

One of the biggest questions surrounding the team this offseason is the status of two-time national champion Roman Bravo-Young.

The senior has one remaining year of eligibility left if he wants to return, but could easily forgo the opportunity to focus on his goals outside of collegiate wrestling.

Bravo-Young might not make his decision for a while, but that didn’t stop him from asking the crowd for their thoughts after Byers brought up the subject on the podium.

“The question is: should I come back for another year?” Bravo-Young asked the crowd.

A chant of “one more year” erupted inside the Gem Theatre after the 133-pounder spoke, if that’s any indication of what he means to the program.

“That’s what I’ve been waiting to see,” Bravo-Young said after hearing the chant.

Of course the support only picked up when the coaching staff was brought up to the stage to close out the ceremony.

Cael Sanderson and his coaching staff have built and headed the newest dynasty on the wrestling landscape in State College.

Spanning more than a decade with no sign of stopping, Sanderson was beyond thankful for the Nittany Lion faithful that were present to congratulate the team on the almost flawless NCAA finals display.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody. It was a great year,” Sanderson said. “Thank you to our staff and obviously thank you to anyone that supports what we’re doing here. Please continue to support the program, but we love you.”

After winning all five national title bouts on Saturday and some unanswered questions surrounding the next season’s lineup, one thing for certain is that Penn State wrestling isn’t finished.

“I wake up every day and I know I’m the luckiest guy in the world just to be in this room and to share this experience with all of you,” Dean said. “I just want to say thank you so much and we’ll run it back.”

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE