Wrestling is deeply rooted in State College, and brothers Cole and Lance Urbas are recent examples of wrestlers from the area taking their gifts to the next level.

After seeing their fair share of individual success at the high school level at State College Area High School, the Urbas brothers are teammates once again — this time at the University of Pennsylvania.

While the pair is set to wrestle together again, the two have both been involved with the sport from a young age.

“We moved to State College when I was 4 years old, and we got a letter in the mail advertising their youth programs,” Cole told The Daily Collegian. “At first, I thought that it was just like WWE. I just liked the idea of wrestling.”

While Cole is two years ahead of his brother, the pair has progressed through the ranks of the sport together.

Part of Cole’s journey to becoming a top-level athlete can be attributed to his younger sibling. The talent his younger brother possesses is something that has provided him with a great deal of motivation.

“There’s positive and negative motivation there,” Cole said. “I want to be good for my younger brother. I want to inspire him, and I want to be a role model, but then also there's that fear of your little brother catching up to you.”

Cole, who currently wrestles at the 197-pound weight class, was named one of three Quaker captains for the 2020-21 season — a season that he would eventually miss all together due to the Ivy League’s cancellation of winter sports.

The year prior, in his first season competing at the collegiate level, Cole was an NCAA Championships qualifier and the lone Quaker to start all 15 matches.

The elder Urbas spent the last two years away from his brother at Penn but has always admired and appreciated his brother’s talent on the mat.

“Lance was always better than me,” Cole said. “He was always better than I was at his age and weight.”

Lance currently wrestles at the 174-pound weight class and is smaller than his older brother. The difference in size results in, not only different weight classes, but different styles of wrestling as well.

“He has a little different style than me,” Cole said. “He could always get some moves down that I couldn't quite get, but I always had a little edge in some other areas because I’m so tall.”

While their styles of wrestling may differ, Lance has watched his brother succeed on the mat at every level and is no stranger to the pressure of expectations.

“Being two years behind him, he's making all these amazing accomplishments, and I'm just getting started,” Lance said. “I have definitely thought about trying to achieve the same goals he has or even to reach higher goals.”

Ryan Cummins coached the Urbas brothers all throughout their high school careers and had a front row seat to the talented brothers as they progressed through those seasons.

The State College Area High School wrestling coach, who is entering his ninth season at the helm, was able to tell relatively early on that they had the ability to wrestle at the next level.

Cummins said after Cole placed at the annual PIAA Wrestling Tournament, it was obvious that he would be able to wrestle past high school if he wanted, due to his large frame and build.

“I could see that he was going to grow into a bigger kid, and that always helps,” Cummins told the Collegian. “A guy who can wrestle like a lighter guy at a heavier weight, you're going to have success in college for sure.”

Cole, who would go on to post a career record of 98-11, would finish as the runner-up and the third-place finisher at the PIAA State Wrestling Tournament in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

After witnessing the early success of Cole, Cummins had a feeling that his younger brother would also have a chance to help his wrestling program.

“Just from his brother coming up, I knew he was gonna be good,” Cummins said. “As soon as Lance came into the room, you could tell he wrestled a little bit differently, but you could see that he was a really, really good athlete.”

Lance would go on to have a successful career of his own. The younger Urbas finished his time at State College with an overall record of 75-20, and he would also finish in fourth place at the 2021 PIAA State Wrestling Tournament.

While the pair of brothers may have dominated on the wrestling mat, they spent a great deal of their free time watching their hometown Nittany Lions in Rec Hall.

The Urbas family held Penn State wrestling season tickets for several seasons, giving the brothers plenty of opportunities to watch the top athletes hone their craft.

For Lance, his experience watching Penn State wrestling shaped much of his own wrestling style. His brother, on the other hand, grew a sense of admiration for the athletes’ abilities and the spotlight a sold out Rec Hall can give.

“It was totally inspiring,” Cole said. “When you win, you’re the man, and what high school kid doesn’t want to be the man of the arena?”

Wrestling has a large — and passionate — following in Happy Valley: One not tied solely to the Nittany Lions.

The Urbas brothers felt this.

The support and teachings coaches and various members of the community provided helped elevate their performances and molded the brothers into the wrestlers they are today.

“It’s the people in State College,” Lance told the Collegian. “State College is my hometown, and the people, coaches and teachers are all just trying to make you succeed.”

For the first time in quite some time, there will be no Urbas on the State College wrestling depth chart.

While they are no longer in their hometown, they will play the familiar roles of teammates once again.

“We've come so far,” Cole said. “We didn't know what we were when we were kids. We were just having fun, and here we are. I'm so proud of us.”

