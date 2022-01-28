The Other Guys | Penn State wrestling’s additions to make the difference against Iowa, in NCAA Tournament

Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks: The four are the national champions returning to the team from last season and are the four names that instantly jump off the page when looking at Penn State’s roster.

These four wrestlers may have mixed feelings about the 2020-21 season that saw them each win an individual NCAA title but also saw their team fall in the team-title race to Iowa.

This year may be a different story, though.

Yes, the Nittany Lions pulled off a Cinderella-type performance among those four wrestlers and still lost. This time around, however, it’s the rest of the lineup that could be the difference maker for the blue and white.

Last season, Cael Sanderson’s group finished with six All-Americans but got relatively few points from wrestlers that weren’t its four champions.

Sophomores Greg Kerkvliet and Michael Beard finished seventh at heavyweight and 197 pounds, respectively, to pick up a few points, while the Nittany Lions failed to pick up any significant points at 125, 149, 157 or 165 pounds outside of a few wins from Robbie Howard and Brady Berge.

All together, Penn State’s four individual champions scored 92.5 points, while all other wrestlers scored just 21 points for the Nittany Lions.

Following last year’s runner-up finish, Sanderson is all too aware of the importance of rounding out a roster.

“It's a team sport, and we need the most we can get out of 10 guys if we want to compete for the national championship. We saw that last year,” Sanderson said. “We're just just trying to get better at every weight as we move along this season.

“Everybody's important as we compete in duals but also at Big Tens and nationals.”

Since last season’s unsatisfying end, the Nittany Lions have had somewhat of a roster overhaul.

The blue and white has added Central Michigan transfer Drew Hildebrandt at 125 pounds, acclimated sophomore Beau Bartlett to his new 149-pound weight, seen Berge return to the roster at 165 pounds following his retirement from the sport and added Cornell transfer Max Dean to the roster.

All four of these athletes are ranked within the top 20 of their respective weight classes, while Hildebrandt and Dean are ranked within the top 10 at their weights.

Hildebrandt has gotten off to a decent start to his Penn State career, beating opponents he should and taking his only loss to No. 1 Nick Suriano by a narrow margin.

After finishing fourth overall at 125 pounds last season, the former Chippewa is keenly aware of the important role he plays within Penn State’s national-title quest.

“I came back to win a national title and to help this team,” Hildebrandt said. “Every win I get or every bonus point I get is a benefit to this team, and I'm just trying to help them and maybe learn some things along the way.”

Because of this substantial role, Hildebrandt also understands he’s going to need to step up his game throughout the season, especially against top competition, to bring home the points Penn State needs him to earn in the team-title race.

“One thing I gotta work on and something [the Suriano] match helped me work on is going out there thinking I'm the favorite, going in there and getting to my stuff, rather than just trying to steal one late,” Hildebrandt said. “ I need to work on that more, thinking I'm the guy, and that's how I’m going to approach my next matches.”

Bartlett, on the other hand, may be the biggest X-factor present on the roster this year.

Ranked No. 19, Bartlett is not exactly favored to earn All-American status at the NCAA tournament, yet his performances this year could suggest otherwise.

Bartlett has wins over No. 9 Kyle Parco of Arizona State, No. 20 PJ Ogunsanya of Army and No. 24 Anthony Artalona of Penn.

If there’s one thing the sophomore has shown this season, it’s that he can hang with just about anyone except No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis, who majored Bartlett 11-3.

However, Bartlett has also posted quite a few head-scratching results throughout the season.

Four of his wins have come against unranked opponents by three or fewer points, while all of his ranked wins have come in periods beyond regulation, outside of his 1-0 win over No. 28 Cory Crooks.

Bartlett’s experience at the upcoming NCAA championship is sure to be a wild ride that could either see him bow out unexpectedly early or rise to All-American status.

Looking at 165 pounds, it may be too early to tell exactly what kind of impact Berge’s return to the program will have in the long run.

While his potential and performance last year would indicate he can reasonably achieve All-American status, he has only had the opportunity to face one ranked opponent so far.

This number will increase in the future as Berge takes on the likes of No. 5 Alex Marinelli of Iowa, No. 4 Carson Kharchla of Ohio State and Wisconsin’s No. 7 Dean Hamiti, but only then will Penn State fans truly have a grasp of where Berge sits on the 165-pound hierarchy.

Regardless of Berge’s ability at the moment, Sanderson is still confident in the value he brings to Penn State’s lineup.

“If you've watched him over the last few years, you know he has the ability to go deep in the tournament and the potential to win,” Sanderson said. “It's just one match at a time, he’ll have to get better every match and be ready to go in March.”

Out of all the new faces, the biggest addition to the program was unquestionably Max Dean’s transfer from Cornell.

Dean currently sits No. 2 overall in the 197-pound rankings and has just one loss on the season coming in a surprise defeat to Michigan State’s Cameron Caffey.

The 197-pound weight class has arguably been the most exciting and competitive weight across the NCAA so far this season. Every wrestler in the top 10 has at least one loss outside of Oklahoma State’s AJ Ferrari, who was unfortunately involved in a car accident just days ago, leaving his status up in the air.

Dean has been one of the most consistent wrestlers within the program so far this season, racking up 12 wins on the season with a near-70% bonus rate.

Despite falling behind in several matches including his bouts against Rutgers’ No. 7 Greg Bulsak and Michigan’s No. 6 Patrick Brucki, Dean has proven he is more than capable of performing underpressure and mounting the necessary comeback with little time remaining to find a win.

It appears to be almost a foregone conclusion Dean will at least match Beard’s All-American performance from last season, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility that Dean reaches the semifinals or even wins the national title at 197, bringing in significant team points in the process.

One of the most impactful changes within the blue and white’s roster may have not come in the form of a transfer or even a move at all.

Kerkvliet’s return to full health has been a major difference maker this season, as the former No. 1-overall recruit appears to be wrestling to his full potential, going undefeated on the season so far with a 82% bonus rate.

Unlike Dean, Kerkvliet may not have the greatest shot at an individual title thanks to the return of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, but he most definitely has a good chance of bringing in a ton of team points for Sanderson’s squad.

Sanderson has also taken note of the improvement Kerkvliet has made out on the mat this year after missing at least six weeks with an illness last season.

“Greg is just more confident this year. He's a tough kid and good wrestler. He's solid in all three positions,” Sanderson said. “That's the name of the game for him — just to improve every time he steps out on the mat— and I think he's been doing that.”

The difference between last year’s roster and this year’s may be even larger than Penn State fans realize.

The impact these changes have brought have already been observed in the dual setting, as the Nittany Lions now have legitimate shots to win at virtually every weight class outside of 157 pounds on any given day against any team, including one as talented as the Hawkeyes.

However, it’s in the hypothetical tournament setting that the biggest difference can be observed.

Assuming that each of the aforementioned wrestlers place at their current seed at NCAA’s, tech fall opponents 25-plus seeds lower and major opponents 15-plus seeds lower, they would accrue roughly 43.5 team points.

Despite being a fairly conservative estimate, this amount more than doubles the 21 points put up by last year's non-title winning roster members.

Add these new points to Penn State’s team total from last season and take away 16 points from Iowa due to Spencer Lee’s absence from the sport this year and you get Penn State at 136 points and Iowa at 109, barring any upsets.

However, it’s likely this won’t be the final result of the tournament, and four national champions repeating is a tall task to ask for.

Luckily for Penn State’s four national champions, they have some more support to pick up the slack this time around should they not be able to defend their crown.