Penn State will have to wait for its highly anticipated dual meet with Iowa after Friday’s match was postponed due to coronavirus concerns surrounding the Iowa wrestling program.

It is fair to consider the two programs some of the more prestigious in the sport, as they are the second and third-ranked schools in terms of national championships and have provided college wrestling fans with some of the most thrilling matches of the last decade. Penn State has won 10 national titles with Iowa winning 23 of its own.

Since Cael Sanderson took the reins in Happy Valley in the 2009-10 season the Penn State wrestling program has risen to the top of the sport. But both the Nittany Lions and the Hawkeyes have struggled to gain any sort of long-lasting dominance over one another.

Here is a look back at some of the top Iowa dual meets in the Sanderson era of Penn State wrestling.

2013-14

The 2013-14 season matchup between the two schools marked the first time a Sanderson-led Penn State squad defeated Iowa, breaking an 0-3 skid against the Hawkeyes for the head coach.

The No. 1 Nittany Lions cruised to a 24-12 victory over No. 3 Iowa in Iowa City.

Penn State was led by David Taylor and Ed Ruth, who were the top ranked wrestlers in the nation at their respective weight classes.

The duo each defeated their opponents by major decision, contributing eight of the team’s 24 total points.

2014-15

Penn State hosted the No.1 ranked Hawkeyes in a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center with a crowd of nearly 16,000 fans who almost witnessed the No. 5 Nittany Lions upset the nation’s top team.

At 197, No. 4 Morgan McIntosh of Penn State defeated Iowa’s No. 6 Nathan Burak by way of a 7-1 decision inching the Nittany Lions closer, as they trailed 15-12 heading into the final bout of the night.

At heavyweight, fan favorite Jimmy Lawson had the task of taking on No. 2 Bobby Telford.

After Lawson was penalized for a stall with an untied shoe, Telford added two more points to his total for an escape and for riding time. Despite the lack of action on the scoreboard, Telford’s three points were enough to earn him the victory as well as the match for Iowa.

2017-18

Penn State fans once again sold out the Bryce Jordan Center for the opportunity to welcome the Hawkeyes to Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions dominated their opposition, winning seven of the match’s 10 bouts.

Included in those seven bouts were two pins that came from No. 2 Mark Hall at 174 and from No. 1 Bo Nickal at 184. Both falls came in the first period, as Hall pinned Joey Gunther at the 1:00 mark and Nickal pinned Mitch Bowman at 0:50.

No. 1 Penn State’s 28-13 win over No. 7 Iowa marked the largest margin of victory over the program to date for Sanderson and his staff.

2019-20

When the Nittany Lions traveled to take on the Hawkeyes last season, they were taking part in what some may have considered the marquee match of the season to that point.

After No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young defeated No. 2 Austin DeSanto, No. 2 Penn State held the lead for the majority of the match and did not trail again until the final bout of the night.

After No. 9 Aaron Brooks bested No. 6 Abe Assad with a 7-3 decision at 184, the Nittany Lions led 17-13 going into the final two bouts of the night.

Unfortunately for Penn State, that lead would not stand, as both No. 18 Shakur Rasheed and No. 15 Seth Nevills would not be able to claim victories of their own. No. 7 Jacob Warner and No. 3 Tony Cassioppi each picked up decisions over their respective opponents and secured the 19-17 dual meet victory for Iowa in front of its home fans.