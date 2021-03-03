In theory, a team with six freshmen headlining its postseason roster likely wouldn't be expected to do well.

That's the conventional wisdom surrounding this iteration — which is one of the youngest — of Cael Sanderson's Penn State team.

The Nittany Lions will start six freshmen and one sophomore — seven total underclassmen — in the postseason, which begins this weekend with the Big Ten Tournament.

There could be a myriad of reasons as to why people aren't high on Penn State to win its seventh Big Ten title under Sanderson.

Perhaps it's the aforementioned youth, or perhaps it's the fact Penn State missed several matches and went on pause due to coronavirus concerns.

Regardless, Sanderson is keenly aware of the perception surrounding his team heading into the postseason and realizes that longtime foe Iowa is likely favored to repeat as Big Ten champions.

"I don't think that's a secret in any way," Sanderson said. "We believe in our team and our individuals, but Iowa's earned that and they really had an excellent year last year crushing the Big Ten Tournament and have been doing the same thing this year with the same squad back, maybe even better than they were last year."

Here's the thing though.

Yes, Sanderson's team is young — the youngest it's been in years.

But as the 15th-year head coach will quickly tell you and quickly reiterate, these aren't just any freshmen.

"They have experiences with high-level, competitive competition, whether that's state tournaments or national tournaments. They've been on the squad now for almost a year, so it's just 'ready or not, here we go,’" Sanderson said. "It's time to compete in the Big Ten Tournament."

As Sanderson alluded to, these freshmen came to State College and the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex with impressive pedigrees and resumes — and thanks to red and grayshirts, many have been in the room for longer than most freshmen in other sports.

Yes, their wrestling prowess is well documented and their success long chronicled.

But none of that is the reason Sanderson has taken a chance on many of these freshmen to try their hand at furthering their success and becoming part of the dynamic and dynastic Penn State program.

Instead, it's something far more basic than a win or a loss or simply how technically adept they are.

Above all else, Sanderson said, it's about work ethic.

"I think they're competitors, and competitors rise to the occasion," Sanderson said. "That's why they're here in our program — because that's what they've done their whole lives."

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling looks to take advantage of hosting Big Ten Tournament While Penn State may not be the betting favorite for most going into the Big Ten Tournament …

Sanderson cautioned, though, that it's imperative all six of the freshmen don't get consumed by the moment and grandeur of competing in the Big Ten Tournament.

"You do that by focusing on principles, not on anything outside of your control, what your opponents are doing or what the event might be," Sanderson said. "You've got to be focused on those things you can control, and if you do that, you're going to be better.

“I think they're big-match guys, and I think the bigger the match, the better our team's gonna wrestle. I think that's always been the case, and I'm excited to see them take advantage of this opportunity."

It's an opportunity three-time All-American and senior Nick Lee remembers well as a freshman, and one he revels competing in, in some instances more than the NCAA Tournament.

And while the Evansville, Indiana, native has become one of Penn State's most prolific scorers and winners in his time in a blue-and-white singlet, he thinks these freshmen, who include his brother Joe, could be better than he was as a freshman.

"I definitely see myself in a lot of them, but technically these guys are above where I was as a freshman," Lee said. "These guys look better than I did when I was a freshman if you ask me."

In Lee's eyes, having freshmen of that caliber will pay dividends in the team race as the Nittany Lions look to usurp Iowa, who Lee also acknowledged was the favorite.

"We like to be the top dogs, so it's kind of weird going in, but honestly not being at the top doesn't make a difference," Lee said. "We're gonna go in, we're gonna compete with enthusiasm. We're gonna have fun, and it would be that way whether we were ranked at the top or ranked at the bottom."

Lee hasn't yet decided on his future, though he has said he plans to take an extra year and return to Penn State for another season.

Regardless of if he returns, he feels the Nittany Lions will be primed to continue their success, both this postseason and beyond, and it'll be because of this year's freshmen.

"I'm very optimistic about the team's future. These guys are having a lot of fun in the room, they bring a lot of energy, and they motivate me most days," Lee said. "I know that there's some uncertainty about how they may compete [this weekend], but I know how they're gonna compete.

“They're gonna be relaxed, they're gonna have fun and they're gonna kick some butt."