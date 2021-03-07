Penn State wrestling may have struggled to a certain degree in its opening round of matches, but it was able to take advantage of several key opportunities that put itself in the best position possible heading into Sunday’s action.

After a successful second session of wrestling on Saturday, the Nittany Lions were able to bring themselves into second place in the conference behind just Iowa.

Cale Sanderon and his staff will be sending four wrestlers into the championship rounds of their respective weight classes and will be sending nine wrestlers to compete in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are some of the top storylines to watch as Penn State enters the second day of the Big Ten Tournament.

First-time champions?

As previously mentioned, the Nittany Lions will have four wrestlers competing in the championships rounds.

Wrestlers Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks have all earned their shot at a Big Ten Title.

While all four have established themselves as some of the more dominant wrestlers in the sport, all but Brooks have yet to win a Big Ten Championship.

Lee is a senior who has competed in the tournament each of the last three seasons and has finished in the top three in each of those seasons, but now has a chance to earn his first title. The senior is set to square off against Iowa’s No. 1 ranked Jaydin Eierman.

Bravo-Young is now competing in his third Big Ten Tournament and is also coming off a second-place finish. He will have a chance to take home his first Big Ten title Sunday when he takes on the No. 2 ranked Austin DeSanto of Iowa.

In terms of experience, Starocci should be considered the new kid on the block.

The redshirt freshman has burst onto the scene and, in his first official season, will get a shot at a Big Ten title at 174 pounds. Iowa’s Michael Kemerer will be the one standing in his way, who will be trying to earn the first Big Ten title of his own.

To make it even more interesting, each of their opponents will also be competing for their first Big Ten title as well.

Penn State vs. Iowa

As the score currently stands after the conclusion of Saturday’s action, the Hawkeyes hold a commanding lead of the Nittany Lions, who find themselves 15 points back of the top spot.

However, Penn State will have an opportunity to make up some ground as three of the four title matchups it finds itself in come against an Iowa opponent.

Lee, Bravo-Young and Starocci will each face members of the Hawkeyes.

While it will be no easy task, as two of the three Iowa wrestlers are ranked No. 1 in the conference, with DeSanto coming in at No. 2, the Nittany Lions can certainly make up valuable ground on their conference rivals.

Kerkvliet

With heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet appearing only in Penn State’s final dual meet of the regular season, it had been unclear whether or not he would get the starting nod in the conference tournament.

Sanderson indeed opted for Kerkvliet's services, rather than those of Seth Nevills, who had previously started in every dual meet prior to Kerkvliet’s return.

After a quarterfinal-round loss to Michigan’s No. 2 Mason Parris, which resulted in an early trip to the consolation bracket, Kerkvliet has worked his way through the consolation bracket.

The blue-and-white heavyweight will next compete against Nebraska’s Tristan Lance with hopes of potentially earning a third-place finish in his weight class.

