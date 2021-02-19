Pennsylvania is often thought of as a hotbed for talented wrestlers — but one area in particular lives and breathes the sport.

Tucked away in the Keystone State is Happy Valley, a place that perfectly embodies the sport of wrestling and all it stands for.

In recent years, the State College area has witnessed the passion for wrestling grow exponentially, as Penn State has taken home eight of the last nine national titles.

However, those from the area would tell you their passion for the sport has been there long before the Nittany Lions ever rose to the top of the sport.

Matt Storniolo, a former State College Area High School wrestler, knows firsthand the support the community shows its wrestlers at not just the college level, but the high school level as well.

“It was great, especially being somebody that had come from State College and had a year of eligibility that competed at State College high school,” Storniolo told The Daily Collegian. “There was a fan base that was familiar with me at that point.”

In his lone season in State College, Storniolo took home the Pennsylvania state title at 145 lbs.

“The Penn State wrestling community has always had a strong following, so there's a lot of support,” Storniolo said. “It was a great place to wrestle home matches in, and you can tell it's a community that really gets behind the sport.”

The former state champion wrestler would go on to wrestle two years at Penn State before transferring to the University of Oklahoma. Storniolo now resides in Evanston, Illinois, where he is the head coach of Northwestern’s wrestling team.

As a coach, Storniolo believes his time in Happy Valley laid the groundwork for his current outlook on the sport.

“I think it gave me a great foundation, and it got me comfortable with competing at a high level before I moved on to college and before I moved on to coaching,” Storniolo said. “It kind of raised the bar in terms of what to expect out of yourself and your teammates.”

Ryan Cummins is another former Penn State wrestler who now finds himself in the coaching ranks.

Cummins spent the entirety of his collegiate career wrestling as a Nittany Lion, but now dedicates his time to coaching the next generation of State College wrestlers.

Cummins has served the last eight years in the classroom as a teacher and a wrestling coach at State High and is more than happy with his current situation.

“I love it here,” Cummins said. “I was raised in Lancaster County, but this is certainly home. I love the community, and the wrestling program is awesome. I'm certainly invested, and I couldn't imagine doing anything else.”

After being both an athlete and a coach, Cummins knows what skills are required to excel at the sport, as well as the mentality that is required.

“It's the greatest sport there is, and it shows your character,” Cummins said. “Not everybody wants to do it. It's tough, it’s something that takes a lot of guts and, I appreciate that kind of blue collar mentality that you need to be successful in the sport.”

The hardworking and blue collar mentality present in the sport is something Cummins believes is a large reason why so many in the area are so passionate about the age-old sport.

“I've been here for quite a few years,” Cummins said. “It's an awesome community with people who work hard, and they're friendly. I'm sure that has a lot to do with the success here and that mentality of hard work pays off.”

During Cummins’ college career in Happy Valley, a certain type of mentality was instilled in him that is now being passed down to the State High wrestling team.

“I loved every second of being on the team,” Cummins said. “I teach a lot of the same stuff that I learned in college from my coaches, and it's nice to be able to keep that going.”

With the Penn State campus less than one mile from State High, it might be difficult not to feel any pressure to succeed with such a successful program so close.

Cummins acknowledged the recent success of Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions, but values the success of his own team and those he is coaching above anything else.

“I think it's just a desire to try to be as successful as possible, and we’re trying to do the best that we can to get the most out of our kids,” Cummins said. “We're lucky enough to have a room of 35 kids. I don't think a lot of high schools in the state have those kinds of numbers right now.”

State High’s assistant athletic director, Loren Crispell, currently handles the majority of athletic-related activities at State High and recently helped get the coronavirus-affected wrestling season underway.

Crispell never took up the sport himself, but has witnessed firsthand the sport’s unique relationship with the people of State College.

“This is a wrestling hungry community from the collegiate level, to the high school level, to the youth level,” Crispell said. “I think the community in general has a deep and rich wrestling history. It's just hard to beat when it comes to the passion for the sport.”

The history of the sport in central Pennsylvania is undeniable, but in Crispell’s opinion, the people of State College have a history of their own — one of hard work and dedication.

“I think what it means to this area is a long standing tradition and history of individuals, whether high school or college, working hard day after day to perfect their craft, and there's so much that goes into that,” Crispell said. “I think people respect the earnest discipline it takes to take the sport very far.

“There's a healthy number of people in this area that have a great respect for what that takes and what it requires.”