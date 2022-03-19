Hours ahead of Saturday night’s championship matches, Penn State clinched its 10th team title in program history, the ninth of Cael Sanderson’s tenure.

Penn State fans and former athletes took to twitter to celebrate the team's championship after the Nittany Lions fell short just two weeks prior at the Big Ten Tournament.

The King is back https://t.co/9ltk7xAvfB — Vladimir (@MirOnTheWall) March 19, 2022

Back where they belong 💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/rDJFjIXaV7 — Virtual NCAAs (@VNcaas) March 19, 2022

WRESTLING SCHOOL https://t.co/v6S2zpreXJ — Old Row Penn State (@OldRowPSU) March 19, 2022

One fan even pulled out a Bo Nickal quote from Penn State’s 2018 national title run.

Several current and former Penn State wrestlers also took to Twitter to support their team.

Unbelievable. So blessed to be a part of this program. Apologies I couldn’t be there this year but THE BOYS ARE ROLLING!!! National Champions let’s go. #WeAre 🦁 https://t.co/g3LKpT1GbU — Robert Howard (@Robbie__Howard) March 19, 2022

Let’s go @pennstateWREST Penn State Wrestling - 9 championships in the last 11 years! — David Taylor (@magicman_psu) March 19, 2022

PSU locks up another NCAA Wrestling Championship. #WeAre #ThatsWhatWeDo — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) March 19, 2022

Former Nittany Lion and current Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons also chimed in.

Thats what we do!!! Win team titles and individual titles !!! @NoBickal Im tuned in! Good luck fellas ! #WeAre https://t.co/kd0AkxuaMq — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 19, 2022

Parsons even suggested Sanderson get some extra attention from the media.

I really think they need a documentary on Cael Sanderson !! His legacy and dynasty goes overlooked!!! What he accomplished in his career and coaching is truly amazing! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 19, 2022

The term “Dynasty” was also a popular one among fans.

I think we take how impressive this program is for granted.🔹So dominant they clinched before the finals🔹Won 9 of last 11 national titles🔹Five finalists wrestling tonight It’s one of the great sports dynasties of all time. Congrats #NittanyNation. https://t.co/HXdAu126yG — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) March 19, 2022

One fan was particularly impressed that the blue and white were able to clinch the title before the championship matches even began.

Not too damn bad to clinch the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships and the finals are still hours away! #WeAre! https://t.co/ELBjAiOQYQ — Randy Hyde (@RandyWHyde) March 19, 2022

