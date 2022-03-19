PSU Wrestling vs. North Carolina, Brooks

Penn State's Aaron Brooks comes out victorious from his match with North Carolina's Trent Hindlay during the semi-finals of the NCAA Wrestling Tournament. Brooks defeated Hindlay 6-4, advancing him to the finals. 

 Chloe Trieff

Hours ahead of Saturday night’s championship matches, Penn State clinched its 10th team title in program history, the ninth of Cael Sanderson’s tenure.

Penn State fans and former athletes took to twitter to celebrate the team's championship after the Nittany Lions fell short just two weeks prior at the Big Ten Tournament.

One fan even pulled out a Bo Nickal quote from Penn State’s 2018 national title run.

Several current and former Penn State wrestlers also took to Twitter to support their team.

Former Nittany Lion and current Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons also chimed in.

Parsons even suggested Sanderson get some extra attention from the media.

The term “Dynasty” was also a popular one among fans.

One fan was particularly impressed that the blue and white were able to clinch the title before the championship matches even began.

