Not even the most exciting of predictions could have foretold just how entertaining Friday night’s showdown between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa turned out to be.

The Nittany Lions took the dual 19-13 in front of a jam-packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena, stamping their authority over the mantle as title favorites heading into March.

As can be expected in matches as fierce and competitive as this one, fans and many former Penn State wrestlers had a lot to say on Twitter throughout the match.

#WeAre a wrestling school #1 Penn State out duels #2 Iowa. — 🧀 GoPack__Zach (@614___tOSU) January 29, 2022

WE ARE! 🦁 — Thomas Gilman (@thomasgilmanusa) January 29, 2022

Death, taxes, and Penn State Wrestling https://t.co/bTtaUsDcXG — Joe Skinner (@JoeSkinnerPXP) January 29, 2022

Iowa wrestling peaked so soon lol, Penn State is back on top where they belong https://t.co/su6fNBahDA — A. Miller (@pyrolord314) January 29, 2022

Penn State wrestling is the best on the planet. Cael Sanderson is the 🐐 and the dynasty is still very much alive — Joseph Battaglia (@JoeBattaglia412) January 29, 2022

What ultimately proved to be the deciding factor for the blue and white was Max Dean’s win over Jacob Warner at 197 pound.

Dean got Warner on his back with just 30 seconds left and sealed the deal for Penn State, a feat recognized by several former Nittany Lion stars.

Max dean you beast!!! — David Taylor (@magicman_psu) January 29, 2022

Welcome to the club max Dean!! Big time win!!! #Weare — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 29, 2022

Max Dean is a savage. https://t.co/NW5KbhvYDi — Zain Retherford (@zaintrainusa) January 29, 2022

Jeez Max Dean definitely has no sympathy! — Nico Megaludis (@babyflo_nico) January 29, 2022

Former NCAA champion for the Nittany Lions — Bo Nickal also chimed in several times throughout the match.

Is the pope catholic? https://t.co/kUlG52GTjz — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) January 29, 2022

Y’all are about to get bodied… ☠️ https://t.co/tHvXi4kFOr — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) January 29, 2022

That’s what we do — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) January 29, 2022

Several Hawkeye fans also took to Twitter with their thoughts on the match or to voice some frustrations.

Iowa wrestlers epitomized Gable during his tenure. These men were the opposite of what the Brands stand for. That killer instinct in your face smash mouth wrestling. Need to get back to the basics because these guys are in their own heads. Let’s get em Hawkeyes!! — Steve J (@dontquit) January 29, 2022

After the big win, Roman Bravo-Young tweeted to celebrate his birthday just hours after the dual ended.

23 years old today, appreciate all the birthday wishes! — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) January 29, 2022

