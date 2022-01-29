Penn State wrestling vs. Rutgers, flashlights

Not even the most exciting of predictions could have foretold just how entertaining Friday night’s showdown between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa turned out to be.

The Nittany Lions took the dual 19-13 in front of a jam-packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena, stamping their authority over the mantle as title favorites heading into March.

As can be expected in matches as fierce and competitive as this one, fans and many former Penn State wrestlers had a lot to say on Twitter throughout the match.

What ultimately proved to be the deciding factor for the blue and white was Max Dean’s win over Jacob Warner at 197 pound.

Dean got Warner on his back with just 30 seconds left and sealed the deal for Penn State, a feat recognized by several former Nittany Lion stars.

Former NCAA champion for the Nittany Lions — Bo Nickal also chimed in several times throughout the match.

Several Hawkeye fans also took to Twitter with their thoughts on the match or to voice some frustrations.

After the big win, Roman Bravo-Young tweeted to celebrate his birthday just hours after the dual ended.

