Bo Nickal’s UFC debut lasted longer than his other three professional MMA fights combined — and it didn’t last more than three minutes.

Nickal briefly fought Jamie Pickett to kick off UFC 285’s main card. A main card appearance for a UFC debut is already rare enough, but Nickal showed why it was deserved after another first round finish.

The former Penn State wrestling great and Dan Hodge Trophy winner submitted Pickett via arm triangle choke to kick off what could eventually be a successful UFC career. The match continued a trend of dominance, as nobody has escaped the first round against Nickal.

Of course Nickal had the Penn State faithful watching, but the main event was the return of UFC legend Jon Jones versus the accomplished French heavyweight Ciryl Gane, meaning the whole world was watching as well.

Here’s how the world reacted to Nickal’s submission.

Bo Nickal WILL be a UFC Champion — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) March 5, 2023

Kudos to Jamie Pickett for staying in it for as long as he did, but that was tough to watch.Bo Nickal with a successful debut, where he once again didn't encounter any real pushback. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 5, 2023

