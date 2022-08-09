Penn State superstar Bo Nickal channeled his inner wrestler in a major way Tuesday night.

Nickal defeated Zachary Borrego via submission in just over a minute in Dana White’s Contender Series on Aug. 9.

Former @pennstateWREST star Bo Nickal moves to 2-0 in his professional MMA career with a submission……in ONE MINUTE 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Fuo8IfRXfg — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) August 10, 2022

This matchup marks the second pro MMA win under Nickal’s belt, with his wrestling expertise coming in handy as he submitted Borrego via rear naked choke.

Some Nittany Lions took to Twitter to share their reactions to Nickal's victory.

Bo. Nickal. 🤯 — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) August 10, 2022

Bo Nickal Era. — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) August 10, 2022

Dana White’s Contender Series offers MMA pros a shot at signing a UFC contract. Many believed Nickal earned that roster spot with his victory.

Bo Nickal wins via sub in 61 seconds.He's on a different level. He didn't even break a sweat. Obviously, he'll get signed.How PFL or Bellator didn't throw the farm at him before this is beyond me. He's an uber prospect and will be a massive player in the UFC in short order. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 10, 2022

I hope Bo Nickal goes to Bellator or One FC after Dana screwed him like that. Why waste the man’s time and bring him in if he’s not going to get a contract if he won? What was he supposed to do? KO his opponent with a spinning back-fist? #DWCS — DownToTheWire (@DownToTheWire6) August 10, 2022

White didn't offer the former Nittany Lion a roster spot quite yet, though.

After the fight, the UFC president said it would take one more win to guarantee that spot.

Dana White explains why Bo Nickal didn't get awarded a UFC contract on #DWCS pic.twitter.com/Im6ffxXCbg — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 10, 2022

Dana White says they will give Bo Nickal another #DWCS fight. If he wins, the #UFC will sign him. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 10, 2022

