Penn State superstar Bo Nickal channeled his inner wrestler in a major way Tuesday night.

Nickal defeated Zachary Borrego via submission in just over a minute in Dana White’s Contender Series on Aug. 9.

This matchup marks the second pro MMA win under Nickal’s belt, with his wrestling expertise coming in handy as he submitted Borrego via rear naked choke.

Some Nittany Lions took to Twitter to share their reactions to Nickal's victory.

Dana White’s Contender Series offers MMA pros a shot at signing a UFC contract. Many believed Nickal earned that roster spot with his victory. 

White didn't offer the former Nittany Lion a roster spot quite yet, though.

After the fight, the UFC president said it would take one more win to guarantee that spot.

