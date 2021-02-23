The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club's most recent freestyle event was also its biggest, as the State College-based club hosted a 17-bout card on Tuesday.

The card featured some of the sport's top names in men's and women's freestyle from various clubs across the country.

NLWC resident athlete Kyle Snyder competed three times, while NLWC member Thomas Gilman and former Penn State national champions Jason Nolf and Vincenzo Joseph each competed twice apiece.

Snyder went 3-0, knocking off former Indiana All-American Nate Jackson 6-1 to start the night, followed that up with an 11-0 technical fall over former two-time Southern Conference champion Scottie Boykin and his night ended when he took on former two-time NCAA champion Gabe Dean and recorded his second tech fall of the night, this one by a score of 13-2 at the 5:02 mark.

Jackson wound up dropping a close 5-5 criteria decision to Cornell's Max Dean in his second bout of the night.

Gilman, one of the NLWC's newest members, went 1-1 in his bouts after getting pinned in 1:47 against Zach Sanders but turned it around for his second bout and recorded an 11-0 tech fall over Sean Russell.

The first bout of the night not to feature either a former Penn State or an NLWC athlete came when Cornell All-American Vito Arujau downed Russell by 14-3 tech fall.

Arujau went on to shut out Sanders 6-0 later in the night.

Jason Nolf continued the action for the NLWC, downing Canadian World Team member Javon Balfour by 10-0 tech fall in his first bout.

Nolf also closed out the night, but fell to four-time NCAA champion Kyle Dake by 5-0 decision in what was Dake's second match of the night.

Dake's first match came against former Penn State NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph where Dake shut Joseph out and recorded a 10-0 tech fall.

Joseph also went 1-1 as he, too, notched a win over Balfour, recording an 8-2 decision.

The card also featured three women's bouts where the NLWC went 2-1.

Recent U.S. Senior national champion and NLWC Jen Page fell to Mallory Velte 6-1 while Jane Valencia, the first ever woman to represent Mexico in the Olympics, recorded a 12-2 tech fall and Ale Bonilla, who represented the NLWC, shut out Kendall Bostelman 8-0.

Former Hodge Trophy winners and three-time NCAA champions for Penn State Bo Nickal and Zain Retherford each wrestled once, with Nickal falling to Cornell's Gabe Dean by 3-2 decision and Retherford downing former UNC All-American Evan Henderson 6-2.

