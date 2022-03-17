DETROIT — At the conclusion of sessions one and two, things appear to be according to plan for Penn State’s top wrestlers.

Through the first round of action the Nittany Lions wrestlers have gone a combined 7-2 thus far, with high-ranked wrestlers from other schools, such as Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman and Iowa State’s David Carr, falling in session two.

As things currently stand, Cael Sanderson’s team finds itself in first place with a total of 27.5 team points.

Here is how each of the blue and white wrestlers fared in their individual bouts in the second session of the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Drew Hildebrandt, 125 pounds

After a disappointing Big Ten tournament, many expected a bounce back performance from the reigning All-American.

That wouldn’t be the case for Penn State’s Drew Hildebrandt though.

The No. 16-seeded Nittany Lion fell in sudden victory to Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto, losing by way of a 4-2 decision.

In the Nittany Lions’ first consolation match of the day, Hildebrant squared off against Stanford's No. 33-seeded Logan Ashton.

Despite facing offensive struggles across recent matches, Hildebrandt managed to pick up one takedown, pushing him to a 3-1 victory and into the second round of consolations where he will face off against No. 15-seed Brody Teske of Northern Iowa.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds

Facing off against the No. 32-seed at 133 pounds, Roman Bravo-Young wasn’t challenged at all, and he rolled to an easy victory.

The reigning NCAA champ at 133 pounds, Bravo-Young utilized a litany of takedowns to come away with a 16-4 major decision over Dominic LaJoie of Cornell.

After defeating LaJoie, top-seeded Bravo-Young faced No. 16 seed Josh Koderhandt of Navy in the second round.

Koderhandt faced a similar fate as LaJoie as Bravo-Young sank the Midshipman with a fall at the 4:45 mark to give the Nittany Lions an extra two bonus points.

Bravo-Young will take on No. 25-seed Brian Courtney of Virginia in the quarterfinal round Friday.

Nick Lee, 141 pounds

Like Bravo-Young, Nick Lee also faced little resistance in the first round against Josh Mason of Bloomsburg, the No. 32-seed.

Lee matched his teammate’s result, taking the victory via a 15-3 major decision.

The fifth-year senior did not have much more trouble in the second round against the No. 16-seed, Rider’s Quinn Kinner.

Kinner gave Lee a tough match earlier in the season, but was unable to do so again, with Lee taking the win 9-2.

Lee will see Oregon State’s Grant Willits in the quarterfinal round of action.

Beau Bartlett, 149 pounds

In his first national tournament, Beau Bartlett earned a thrilling come-from-behind win against Northern Iowa’s Colin Realbuto.

With less than 30-seconds remaining in the bout, Bartlett managed to earn a late escape and then a takedown to earn the 5-4 decision win.

Following Bartlett’s session one victory, he had the pleasure of wrestling Ohio State’s No. 4 seeded Sammy Sasso in session two.

Bartlett wrestled the Buckeye close, but wasn’t able to come away with the win, losing via a 6-4 decision.

Bartlett will head to the consolation bracket against Northwestern’s No. 19-seeded Yahya Thomas.

Brady Berge, 157 pounds

In the first round of the 157-pound bracket, No. 16 seed Brady Berge took on Oregon State’s No. 17 seed Hunter Willits.

In a defensive bout, Berge was unable to get it done against the Beaver, losing 2-1 after Willits compiled over a minute of riding time in the third period.

Rounding out the day on a high note for the blue and white, Berge took down the No. 33-seed, Derek Holschlag of Northern Iowa.

Berge came away with the win fairly easily, besting Holschlag by major decision, 15-7, to move onto the second round of wrestlebacks where he will face the No. 15-seed Johnny Lovett of Central Michigan.

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds

Returning champion Carter Starocci faced Rutgers’ Connor O’Neill in his first-session opening match and had little problem getting his way.

Starocci made quick work of the last-seeded Scarlet Knight, defeating O’Neill by fall at the 6:38 mark in the third period.

Following Bartlett's loss, Starocci got the Nittany Lions back in the points against Cal Poly’s 16th-seeded Adam Kemp.

Starocci was unable to pick up any bonus points for the blue and white, but advanced to the quarterfinals fairly easily with a 11-4 win.

Starocci will now face No. 9-seed Mikey Labriola of Nebraska in the quarterfinals.

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds

Coming off his first loss of the season, Aaron Brooks did not hold back against Lehigh’s A.J. Burkhart, easily advancing to the second round.

Brooks utilized 10 takedowns to power himself to a 21- 7 major decision.

He followed that up with another dominating win, this time against Virginia Tech’s Hunter Bolen.

Brooks controlled the bout for all three periods and cruised to a 9-1 victory.

The win ensures the No. 2-seeded wrestler at 184 a trip to the quarterfinals where he will see Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero.

Max Dean, 197 pounds

Max Dean faced Clarion’s No. 32 Will Feldkamp in his opening bout as the No. 1 197-pound wrestler.

The match between the two didn’t even last two periods, as the Cornell transfer recorded two near falls en route to a 16-1 tech fall with 20 seconds left in the second period.

Dean’s second win of the day wouldn’t come so easily.

He scored two late nearfall points and rode out the final 52-seconds of the bout to earn a 4-2 decision over Virginia’s Jay Aiello.

He will take on Binghamton’s Lou Deprez in the next round of action.

Greg Kerkvliet, heavyweight

Greg Kerkvliet ended the first session for the Nittany Lions on a positive note.

In his first bout of the tournament, Kerkvliet battled North Dakota State’s Brandon Metz.

After scoring an early first period takedown, the blue and white heavyweight got Metz on his back in the second period and picked up Penn State’s second fall of the session.

Kerkvliet took on Big Ten foe, Ohio State’s No. 13 seed Tate Orndorff, in session two of the NCAA championships.

The heavyweight made light work of Orndorff, defeating him 10-1 and compiling a whopping 5:23 in riding time.

