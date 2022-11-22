Following an eventful Black Knight Open, several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves move up in InterMat’s new rankings.

Beau Bartlett’s march to the 141 pound finals and late decision over teammate David Evans in Westpoint, New York, saw the junior rise one spot from No. 11 to No. 10.

At 149 pounds, Shayne Van Ness put on a dominant display in the tournament, which included a major decision and a finals victory.

InterMat rose Van Ness three spots from No. 23 to No. 20 after his performance in Westpoint.

Penn State’s 157-pound starter Terrell Barraclough had a ranked win over No. 33 Corbyn Munson, but ultimately fell to fellow Nittany Lion Levi Haines. Barraclough’s position improved from No. 31 to No. 30.

