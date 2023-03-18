TULSA, Olka. — Ahead of its five championship bouts, Penn State picked up some important wins in Session 5 — securing the team title in the process.

The Nittany Lions entered their third-session bouts needing a decision from either Beau Bartlett or Shayne Van Ness, after Iowa’s Spencer Lee medically forfeited.

Bartlett earned the consolation semifinal win, clinching the team title in the process. Two other wrestlers found success to go along with the 141-pounder’s team title-clinching victory.

Here’s how each Nittany Lion fared in Saturday’s early session.

Beau Bartlett

At 141 pounds, Bartlett got Session 5 going for the Nittany Lions against Clay Carlson of South Dakota State in consolidation action. Bartlett had previously beaten Carlson in Session 2 of the tournament.

With a chance to clinch the NCAA team title, Bartlett delivered for the Nittany Lions.

He started the match with a quick takedown to take the 2-0 lead, but Carlson broke loose to cut the lead in half. However, another takedown, extended Bartlett’s lead to 4-1 before the end of the period.

Bartlett eventually escaped and earned another takedown in the second to make it a 7-1 lead for the All-American.

To finish the bout, Bartlett scored another two takedowns in the final period to ride a 12-4 major decision over the Jack Rabbit. With his victory, the Nittany Lion officially brought the team title back to State College.

His win also gave him a chance to wrestle for third place, where he would meet Lachlan McNeil from UNC.

In the third place bout, the two wrestlers were evenly matched in the first with neither breaking the scoreless tie.

The second saw McNeil get on the board with an escape, taking the donut off the board. The final period was when Bartlett opened his performance to finish his opponent.

Bartlett picked up the escape to tie the bout at 1-1, but he wasn’t done yet. The 141-pound wrestler found a gap in the Tarheel’s armor and got home, finishing for a takedown.

With riding time, the Nittany Lion won the bout by a 4-1 decision and finished in third place in his first season at the weight.

Shayne Van Ness

After being eliminated from national title contention by Yianni Diakomihalis’ late six-point move, Shayne Van Ness was sent to the consolidation bracket to face Virginia Tech’s Caleb Henson.

In the second, Henson opened the scoring with an escape to take a 1-0 lead. Van Ness broke through offensively to briefly take the lead before Henson once again escaped to tie the bout 2-2.

Van Ness escaped after starting down in the final period, retaking the lead. With the bout still very much undecided, Van Ness put the victory in his back pocket with a takedown in the final 25 seconds.

With that, the redshirt freshman won the bout 5-3 to advance and wrestle for third place at 149 pounds. His opponent would be Kyle Parco from Arizona State.

Parco entered the tournament as the third seed, meaning he’d be wrestling to finish in the place his seeding projected him to.

The first opened up with Van Ness bounding at Parco, but the Sun Devil slipped away as the two continued to feel each other out.

With under a minute to go in the first, Parco had Van Ness’ leg in hand and nearly brought him down for two points, but the redshirt freshman was able to keep a neutral position.

The Parco attack did provide an opportunity for Van Ness to come in after the Arizona State grappler in a scramble for two points of his own.

Leading 2-0 heading into the second, Parco would escape after starting on bottom to cut into the lead. The escape point would be all the offense in the second with Van Ness holding the 2-1 lead.

To close out the bout, Van Ness picked up an escape at the start of the period. He then kept the bout out of the hands of Parco with a takedown with just over a minute left.

One more takedown for the Nittany Lion was the icing on the cake as he won in a 7-2 decision. With the final two points, Van Ness capped off his stellar redshirt freshman season with a third-place finish.

Max Dean

With one last bout in the blue and white, Max Dean faced Jacob Cardenas from Cornell for the seventh place bout at 197.

While he didn’t defend his title, Dean had a chance to go out on top with a win in his final collegiate match.

In the first period, Cardenas got Dean on one leg to quickly bring him down for two points. Dean escaped and tallied a takedown of his own just under a minute later to take a 3-2 lead after one frame.

The second period saw Dean starting down and getting the quick escape to extend his lead to two points. The escape point ended up being all the offense in the second period as Dean took the 4-2 lead into the final period.

Cardenas elected tp start neutral in the third to avoid the rideout, but he wouldn’t be able to post any more points on the board as Dean won the matchup 4-2.

Dean secured the final win of his career against his former team to finish as the seventh at 197 pounds — as the four time All-American’s career came to an end.

