Home is where the heart is.

For Penn State wrestlers and its fans, that home is Rec Hall.

Regardless of whether a wrestler has spent five years as a Nittany Lion like Nick Lee or one like Drew Hildebrant, Penn State fans treat them all the same.

“The fans here are amazing, all class,” Hildebrandt said.

But for college athletes, home isn’t always permanent.

For several of Penn State’s wrestlers, their time in Rec Hall came to a close on Sunday in the final dual meet of the regular season against Rider, which also served as the blue and white’s Senior Night.

The seniors walked arm-in-arm with their parents, grandparents or significant others as the Penn State fans in the crowd voiced their support and appreciation for each of their contributions to the program.

The four seniors in the starting lineup include Hildebrandt, Lee, Roman Bravo-Young and Brady Berge.

Hildebrandt’s time in State College was short, but it was also impactful, as the senior transfer received an ovation that signified his acceptance by the crowd.

Hildebrandt transferred to Penn State from Central Michigan, where he earned two All-American honors and a No. 4 finish in 2021.

The Chippewa turned Nittany Lion is ranked No. 5 in the country so far this season and owns an 8-1 record.

Even though he’s called State College his home for one season, he said he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“It’s one of the best decisions of my life so far,” Hildebrandt said on transferring to State College.

Of course Senior Night has an impact on every wrestler, not just the seniors that are moving on to their next chapter. Their teammates won’t have another chance to wrestle alongside them.

For sophomore Carter Starocci, it was special to honor the upperclassmen, but the changing of the guard is all part of the process.

“It’s cool to recognize all the seniors,” Starocci said. “It's also like ‘Dang these guys are going,’ but that's life — it goes by pretty quick.”

But the transient nature of a college career isn’t something that should deter Penn State athletes from enjoying their time in Happy Valley, the sophomore said.

Starocci said it takes the right mindset to make the most of things.

“You have to have a good perspective on life and kind of understand what’s going on,” Starocci said. “Be present in the moment and enjoy all the ups and all the downs.”

Although it was the final dual meet, the season is not over and there are still lots of ups and downs to be had.

The Big Ten tournament starts on March 5, followed by the NCAA Championships on March 17 where individual champions will be crowned as well as a team national champion.

Even though Sunday’s dual meet was Senior Night, Cael Sanderson’s focus on the postseason hasn’t faltered a bit.

“It’s been a great group, good students, kids that are going to be really successful in life,” Sanderson said, “but I think we can talk more about them at the banquet at the end of the year. Right now, we still have a lot of work to do.”

