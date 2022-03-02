The future of Penn State wrestling is in good hands as Braeden Davis won a team state title in emphatic fashion.

The junior recorded a fall and a technical fall in the Division 3 Michigan state tournament before capping off his run with a fireman's carry and another pin in the final.

Here's Braeden Davis from Dundee in his win at 125 lbs. against Alma in the Division 3 Team Wresting State Final on Saturday. @DundeeWrestling #StateChamps X @goodmanacker pic.twitter.com/NSQQ0CDAqz — STATE CHAMPS! Michigan (@statechampsmich) March 2, 2022

The Belleville, Michigan, native and the No. 36-ranked wrestler in the class of 2023 committed to the Nittany Lions back in December in a somewhat unexpected decision as Penn State wasn’t listed in his top-five schools.

