The future of Penn State wrestling is in good hands as Braeden Davis won a team state title in emphatic fashion.

The junior recorded a fall and a technical fall in the Division 3 Michigan state tournament before capping off his run with a fireman's carry and another pin in the final.

The Belleville, Michigan, native and the No. 36-ranked wrestler in the class of 2023 committed to the Nittany Lions back in December in a somewhat unexpected decision as Penn State wasn’t listed in his top-five schools.

