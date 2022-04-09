Former Penn State wrestling heavyweight Jimmy Lawson faced Marino Eatman on the main card of LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) 128, but the matchup did not last long.

Lawson’s fight lasted a total of 34 seconds before Eatman ended up on the ground and was promptly finished off with a flurry of punches by the former Nittany Lion, marking the fourth win of his MMA career.

YIKES!!! Just like a (Nittany) Lion!!Jimmy Lawson with some HEAVY shots to end this one!!#LFA128 pic.twitter.com/t2oatn16rW — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 9, 2022

In his two years with Penn State wrestling, Lawson compiled a 39-14 career record.

