Lawson prepares to grapple

Jimmy Lawson prepares to grapple with Rider's Greg Velasco. Lawson won his bout 12-4, following a winning trend on the day for the Nittany Lions.

 David Reiling

Former Penn State wrestling heavyweight Jimmy Lawson faced Marino Eatman on the main card of LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) 128, but the matchup did not last long.

Lawson’s fight lasted a total of 34 seconds before Eatman ended up on the ground and was promptly finished off with a flurry of punches by the former Nittany Lion, marking the fourth win of his MMA career.

In his two years with Penn State wrestling, Lawson compiled a 39-14 career record.

MORE WRESTLING NEWS

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags