One of Happy Valley's finest wrestlers showed off his talents in the ring Friday night.

Bo Nickal, a three-time national champion at Penn State, won via knockout in his professional MMA debut.

Nickal took down another first timer, John Noland, less than a minute into the first round of the fight.

The former Nittany Lion posted an amateur record of 2-0 before making his debut in Richmond, Virginia.

