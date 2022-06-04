Wrestling, Rutgers, Nickal

Bo Nickal celebrates after defeating Rutgers’ Nicholas Gravina at 184 pounds during the dual meet at Rec Hall on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Penn State won the match 37-6.

One of Happy Valley's finest wrestlers showed off his talents in the ring Friday night.

Bo Nickal, a three-time national champion at Penn State, won via knockout in his professional MMA debut.

Nickal took down another first timer, John Noland, less than a minute into the first round of the fight.

The former Nittany Lion posted an amateur record of 2-0 before making his debut in Richmond, Virginia.

