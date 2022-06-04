One of Happy Valley's finest wrestlers showed off his talents in the ring Friday night.
Bo Nickal, a three-time national champion at Penn State, won via knockout in his professional MMA debut.
𝘽𝙊 𝙉𝙄𝘾𝙆𝘼𝙇 HAS ARRIVED!!! #iKONFC3[ @iKONFights | 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/Lo4EOHkMEL— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 4, 2022
Nickal took down another first timer, John Noland, less than a minute into the first round of the fight.
The former Nittany Lion posted an amateur record of 2-0 before making his debut in Richmond, Virginia.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
Penn State isn’t generally thought of as a soccer school, rather football or wrestling might…