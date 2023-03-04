ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Win streaks are a thing of beauty.

First, they start with a string of a few wins that seems irrelevant at the beginning. Most win streaks die around this stage, but with proper determination, they can expand into something truly special that captures the attention of fans everywhere.

Wrestling is one sport where the longest win streaks can span years, and in some cases never end. For instance, Cael Sanderson went his entire college wrestling career without a loss, winning 159 consecutive bouts over the course of four seasons.

A more relevant example from the current wrestling season is that of Cornell wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis, who entered the 2022-23 season on a 75-match win streak before it was snapped in his first match of the season.

While the current Penn State team doesn’t have anyone that can compete with their coach’s perfect college record, two of the Nittany Lions’ top guys are well on their way to keeping a couple of the NCAA’s longest win streaks if they can survive the 2023 postseason.

Penn Staters Roman Bravo-Young and Carter Starocci currently own the second and third longest win streaks in Division I wrestling, respectively. They only trail Spencer Lee’s current 52-bout streak. Both Nittany Lions added to their respective winning streaks in the first session of the Big Ten Championships.

Both wrestlers received first-round byes thanks to their undefeated records and only wrestled one match during the first session. For Bravo-Young, though, his first win of the conference tournament pushed him to a new milestone.

Bravo-Young defeated No. 18 Brody Teske, the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten, by 13-2 major decision to extend his win streak to 50 matches in a row, bringing him within two of Lee’s 52- match mark.

Prior to the 50-win mark he reached today, Bravo-Young’s longest win streak of his career was 15 matches in a row during the 2019-20 season. In fact, Bravo-Young’s career started with a 12-match win streak that ranks third in his career.

Obviously, Bravo-Young has really found his groove over the last three seasons to pull off a nearly three-year win streak. His wrestling ability has improved since he was a young wrestler, but Bravo-Young has also attributed his success to his mental fortitude.

“I think the big thing is mental, believing in myself and buying into the coaches,” Bravo-Young said before the Penn State-Iowa dual meet. “I think me, too, it was just maturing mentally and just staying focused and really believing in myself.”

Starocci defeated Northwestern’s No. 15 Troy Fisher, also the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten, by 10-2 major decision to further his own win streak to 45 bouts in a row.

According to Starocci, the road and tournament environments aren’t a liability, but rather something he looks forward to.

“When I was a kid, all the state tournaments were always a drive for me,” Starocci said before the Nittany Lions wrestled Ohio State and Indiana. “I kind of like going away because it puts you in that frame.”

The two Penn State wrestlers have both brought home back-to-back national championship victories in 2021 and 2022 within each of their streaks. However, Bravo-Young has won back-to-back Big Ten Championships as well, while Starocci only won one Big Ten Championship in that timeframe.

Now, they both have the opportunity to win another Big Ten Championship while keeping their respective win streaks alive. Bravo-Young is set to take on Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin, a wrestler Bravo-Young is 3-0 all-time against, in the semifinals. Starocci will wrestle Minnesota’s Bailee O’Reilly in his semifinal bout later tonight.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE