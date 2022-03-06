2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Lee

Penn State's Nick Lee defeats Minnesota's Jakob Bergland by tech fall in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022.

 Nick Eickhoff

It looks as though Penn State snagged its first Big Ten individual title of the day before Session 4 has even started.

Nick Lee will reportedly take home his first Big Ten title in anticlimactic fashion.

Lee dominated his conference opponents en route to the finals with back-to-back tech falls to set up a finals showdown with Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman.

Just hours before the title match was set to occur, rumors began circulating that Eierman would medically forfeit the match.

With the medical forfeit, Lee will be crowned Big Ten Champion and will earn important bonus points towards the team score.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags