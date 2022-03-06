It looks as though Penn State snagged its first Big Ten individual title of the day before Session 4 has even started.

Nick Lee will reportedly take home his first Big Ten title in anticlimactic fashion.

I'm late to the party on this, but Eierman will medical forfeit the 141-pound final to Nick Lee. He had knee issues yesterday, but was ready to wrestle in the semis. Helped his cause that Rivera medical forfeited in the semifinals. — K.J. Pilcher (@kjpilcher) March 6, 2022

Lee dominated his conference opponents en route to the finals with back-to-back tech falls to set up a finals showdown with Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman.

Just hours before the title match was set to occur, rumors began circulating that Eierman would medically forfeit the match.

With the medical forfeit, Lee will be crowned Big Ten Champion and will earn important bonus points towards the team score.

