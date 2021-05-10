Penn State Big Ten Wrestling Championship (Varner&Sanderson)
Penn State’s assistant coach, Jake Varner, (left), and Penn State’s head coach, (right), Cael Sanderson watch Penn State’s Michael Beard wrestle Northwestern’s Lucas Davidson in the 197-pound at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Beard lost 6-4 by decision and placed sixth overall at 197 pounds.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State wrestling gained a commitment from a wrestler with valuable collegiate experience Monday.

Former Cornell wrestler Max Dean has reportedly joined the Nittany Lions, per his brother Gabe Dean.

Gabe, a former Bear and two-time national champion, said on an episode of "Beyond The Fight" that his younger brother joined head coach Cael Sanderson's program and will likely fill the vacancy at 197 pounds.

Max, a two-time All American, finished as the 2019 NCAA runner-up in the 184-pound weight class and will have junior eligibility during the upcoming season.

The Lowell, Michigan, native joins a Nittany Lion squad that finished second at the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

