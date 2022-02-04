Just hours ahead of No. 1 Penn State's clash with the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes, the blue and white appears to have suffered a major blow.

The Nittany Lions will reportedly be without reigning 174-pound national champion, Carter Starocci.

It appears Carter Starocci will be OUT tonight vs. Ohio State after suffering a wrist injury in the wild match vs Kem… Still unclear if Berge will wrestle either. I still have PSU taking the dual, some good matchups! 👍🏻 — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) February 4, 2022

Starocci suffered an apparent injury during his match with Iowa's Michael Kemerer and could potentially miss some time with the Big Ten and NCAA championships right around the corner.

Penn State has options, as Starocci could be replaced by 24-year-old junior Mason Manville, but Cael Sanderson will also have the option of moving Creighton Edsell up to 174 should Brady Berge wrestle at 165.

