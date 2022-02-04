Penn State wrestling vs. Lehigh

Penn State's Carter Starocci wrestles against Lehigh's Jake Logan in the 174-pound bout on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 23-16.

 Jackson Ranger

Just hours ahead of No. 1 Penn State's clash with the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes, the blue and white appears to have suffered a major blow.

The Nittany Lions will reportedly be without reigning 174-pound national champion, Carter Starocci.

Starocci suffered an apparent injury during his match with Iowa's Michael Kemerer and could potentially miss some time with the Big Ten and NCAA championships right around the corner.

Penn State has options, as Starocci could be replaced by 24-year-old junior Mason Manville, but Cael Sanderson will also have the option of moving Creighton Edsell up to 174 should Brady Berge wrestle at 165.

