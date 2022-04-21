Penn State wrestling media day, Michael Beard

Freshman Michael Beard speaks to the media during Penn State wrestling media day at Rec Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State may have lost a talent in its roster Thursday, as an All-American put his name in the transfer portal.

Michael Beard, a 197-pounder for the Nittany Lions, reportedly entered his name in the portal in an attempt to find a new home.

The 2021 All-American took the backseat when Max Dean transferred to Penn State from Cornell last offseason. Dean would go on to take the 197-pound crown at the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Beard, who holds a 43-11 career record and three years of eligibility, will arguably be one of the most coveted talents in the portal.

