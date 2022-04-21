Penn State may have lost a talent in its roster Thursday, as an All-American put his name in the transfer portal.

Michael Beard, a 197-pounder for the Nittany Lions, reportedly entered his name in the portal in an attempt to find a new home.

PSU All-American Michael Beard has officially entered the transfer portal! 🔓 pic.twitter.com/XVtRwgqg0t — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) April 21, 2022

The 2021 All-American took the backseat when Max Dean transferred to Penn State from Cornell last offseason. Dean would go on to take the 197-pound crown at the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Beard, who holds a 43-11 career record and three years of eligibility, will arguably be one of the most coveted talents in the portal.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

+2 Projecting the impact of Penn State wrestling’s youth in 2022-23 As Penn State saw last year, experience is a luxury when competing for national titles.