Penn State's quest for a ninth NCAA title under coach Cael Sanderson got off to about as good a start as the 12th-year coach could've hoped for Thursday.

The Nittany Lions sent nine wrestlers to the NCAA Tournament and went 8-1 in the first session, which included a first-round upset from freshman 125-pounder Robbie Howard.

Sanderson's squad also did what it does best — put up big points and convincing wins when it matters most.

Sanderson often stresses peaking at the NCAA Tournament, and the first day seemed to fit that idea.

Here's how Penn State fared on Day 1 of the NCAA Tournament.

125 pounds: No. 23 Robbie Howard (1-1)

Howard got the action started for Penn State as the team's first qualifier at the weight since 2017 and made an immediate impact.

In the first round, Howard took on Ohio State's Malik Heinselman for the third time in his young career and finally avenged two early-season 5-2 decision losses, coming back to beat Heinselman 6-4.

Howard's next opponent was No. 7 seed Taylor LaMont of Utah Valley, and Howard nearly pulled off his second consecutive upset.

Ultimately though, LaMont downed Howard by 2-1 decision after winning on a riding time point to drop Howard into the second round of consolation action Friday morning.

133 pounds: No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (2-0)

The reigning Big Ten champion at 133, Bravo-Young dominated his first two matches of the tournament, picking up two commanding bonus-point wins.

In the first round, the Arizona native took on No. 31 seed Sean Carter of Appalachian State, rolled to a 20-5 technical fall and followed that up with another bonus-point win, securing the 11-3 major decision over Wisconsin's No. 18 seed Kyle Burwick.

The two wins made Bravo-Young the first quarterfinalist of the night for the Nittany Lions, where he'll take on Virginia's No. 10 Louie Hayes.

141 pounds: No. 2 Nick Lee (2-0)

Lee, like Bravo-Young and many of his teammates, had a bonus-point laden first day.

In his first match, the Evansville, Indiana, native steamrolled over Drexel's No. 31 Julian Flores, shutting him out with an 18-0 first period tech fall.

His dominance continued in his second match of the day, where he punched his ticket to the quarterfinals after picking up a 14-3 major decision over No. 15 Clay Carlson from South Dakota State.

Lee faces North Carolina's Zach Sherman, the No. 10 seed, in Friday's quarterfinal round.

157 pounds: No. 12 Brady Berge (2-0)

Perhaps the most important and surprising win of the day came from junior Brady Berge.

The Mantorville, Minnesota, native picked up a commanding 12-4 major decision over No. 21 Andrew Cerniglia of Navy in his first NCAA Tournament bout in two years.

Then, Berge picked up a huge upset over Iowa's Kaleb Young, the No. 5 seed at 157, beating Young by 3-2 decision and helping to narrow the Hawkeye's early lead in the team race.

The win handed Iowa it's first loss of the tournament, as Berge moves on to the quarterfinals where he’s set to take on No. 4 seed Jesse Dellevecchia of Rider.

165 pounds: No. 23 Joe Lee (0-2)

Lee, the second of two 23 seeds for the Nittany Lions, suffered a different fate than teammate Robbie Howard and fell short of pulling off a first round upset.

The Evansville, Indiana, native took on No. 10 Travis Wittlake of Oklahoma State in the first round and dropped an 8-1 decision to immediately drop him into consolation action.

Lee's season then came to an end after dropping a 10-4 decision to Chattanooga's No. 26 Andrew Nicholson

174 pounds: No. 3 Carter Starocci (2-0)

Starocci continued the Nittany Lions' barrage of bonus points, downing his first opponent in No. 30 Victor Marcelli by 10-2 major decision.

He then advanced to the quarterfinals with an 8-2 decision over No. 14 Hayden Hastings of Wyoming.

The current Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Starocci faces No. 6 Andrew McNally of Kent State in the quarterfinals on Friday morning as the fourth Nittany Lion to make it to the quarterfinal round.

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (2-0)

The two-time reigning Big Ten champion at 184 pounds, Aaron Brooks became Penn State's fifth quarterfinalist in as many tries in his first NCAA Tournament.

Brooks won his first-round match against No. 32 Jhaquan Anderson of Gardner Webb, recording a 17-1 tech fall before taking on No. 17 Owen Webster of Minnesota, beating him 5-0 to move on to the quarters.

Brooks will face longtime foe Taylor Venz of Nebraska, the No. 8 seed, in the quarters in a rematch of this year's Big Ten title bout.

197 pounds: No. 15 Michael Beard (2-0)

Competing in his first NCAA Tournament, Beard downed Navy's No. 18 seed Jacob Koser by 14-4 major decision, joining most of the rest of his teammates in picking up bonus points.

In the second round, the Malvern Prep graduate took on North Dakota State's No. 31 seeded Owen Pentz and downed him 17-8 to become Penn State's seventh and final quarterfinalist of the day.

He'll take on No. 26 seed Jake Woodley of Oklahoma in the quarterfinals.

Heavyweight: No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet (2-0)

Greg Kerkvliet immediately made his presence known in his first NCAA Tournament, shutting out Navy's No. 24-seeded Jon Birchmeier with an 18-0 first-period tech fall.

The freshman heavyweight then took on two-time All-American and No. 8 seed Jordan Wood of Lehigh, downing Wood by 12-2 major decision to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Minnesota native will go against No. 1 seed and reigning Big Ten heavyweight champion Gable Steveson of Minnesota.

