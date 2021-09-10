Ending the season on a high note with four individual titles at the NCAA Championships, Penn State wrestling entered the offseason with momentum from several of its more prominent wrestlers.

The majority of the offseason competition involving blue and white wrestlers came in the form of Olympic Trials matches.

Several current Nittany Lion standouts wrestled at the trials as lower-seeded individuals, while many former Penn State stars occupied some of the higher seeds, such as Zain Retherford and David Taylor, who would eventually go on to win gold in Tokyo.

Fifth-year senior Nick Lee was tied for the highest seed of any current Nittany Lion at No. 6. The reigning NCAA champion at 141 pounds competed at 65 kilogram and bowed out of the championship side of the bracket after his second match via an 8-3 decision versus Jordan Oliver.

Lee, however, did not exit the competition easily and wrestled his way into the third-place match where he defeated Yianni Diakomihalis 16-8. The Evansville, Indiana, native even picked up a win over the top seed, Retherford, en route to his third-place finish.

One of the most dominant wrestlers from the 2020-21 season — junior Aaron Brooks — joined his teammate at the trials but saw marginally less success than the elder Lee.

Brooks entered the competition as the tenth seed at 86 kilograms and progressed to the second round before losing to second-seeded Zahid Valencia 6-3.

The junior went another round in the consolation bracket before falling in the third round.

Brooks’ body of work over the summer did not end with his exit in the consolation bracket, as he was seen on social media helping Taylor prepare for the Tokyo Games in late July.

Joining the contingent of reigning NCAA champions at the Olympic Trials was redshirt sophomore Carter Starocci.

Starocci was arguably the biggest surprise of the 2020-21 NCAA Championships, securing the title at 174 pounds.

Inexperienced compared to the majority of the competition at the trials, Starocci bowed out in his first match after he drew a matchup with fellow Nittany Lion Wrestling Club teammate and Hodge Trophy Winner, Bo Nickal.

Rounding out Penn State’s roster of participants at the U.S. Olympic Trials was redshirt sophomore Greg Kerkvliet.

Despite dealing with injuries for much of the 2020-21 season, Kerkvliet staged a triumphant return late in the year and ended the season strong.

The Minnesota native appeared to build on this momentum going into the trials, as he earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament and won his quarterfinals match against the No. 2 seed Mason Parris.

Kerkvliet unfortunately drew the short straw in the semi-finals and saw eventual Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson on his side of the bracket, who was able to stonewall the young Nittany Lion via an 11-0 tech fall.

One of Penn State’s youngest wrestlers could be considered the star of the summer for the team.

Sophomore Beau Bartlett made the trip to Russia in early August for the United World Wrestling Junior Championship to wrestle at the 65 kilogram weight class.

The Arizona native was dominant in the opening two rounds of the tournament before he was handed a close loss to the eventual silver medalist Ziraddin Bayramov.

Bartlett was able to rebound in the bronze-medal match, to claim the Nittany Lions’ only international hardware of the summer, with a 7-4 victory over Tajikistan’s Mustafo Akhmedov.

The 2020-21 season was an up and down one for then-sophomore Seth Nevills. Nevills recorded a 4-1 record before being replaced at the heavyweight spot by Kerkvliet in the latter portion of the season.

Nevils gave some Penn State fans a surprise after announcing his intent to walk on the Penn State football team as an offensive lineman.

It remains to be seen how this decision could impact his wrestling career at Penn State — or if the heavyweight will see any time on the field for the Nittany Lions this season.

While the 2021-22 wrestling season may still be a ways away, some blue and white wrestlers will be back in action sooner than that.

At least one of Cael Sanderson’s athletes will look to compete in the 2021 Senior World Team Trials in September.

Starocci is the lone entry for the team currently and will certainly face a tough path during the tournament, as his weight class features supremely talented wrestlers that include the likes of four-time world champion Jordan Burroughs, and several other NCAA champions, like Alex Dieringer, Jason Nolf and Isaiah Martinez.

While there is still time to register for the event, there is one notable absence for the Nittany Lions in reigning NCAA champion Roman Bravo-Young.

The junior opted to forgo the Olympic Trials over the summer, despite qualifying for the event, but stated in an interview with the Arizona Republic following his national championship that he was hoping to make the Senior World Team later in the year.

It remains to be seen if there will be any other entries from Nittany Lions in the competition. If not, fans will find themselves waiting some time before they can see the majority of the team back in action once again.

In the meantime, it can be expected that Sanderson’s squad is hard at work in the training room, with several athletes vying to stake their claim on one of a few open spots in Penn State’s lineup.