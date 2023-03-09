On Wednesday evening, the NCAA released its official seeds for the National Championships, with five Penn State wrestlers finding themselves in the top three for their weight classes.

The NCAA left more questions than answers for some of Penn State’s wrestlers, who found themselves seeded lower than expected.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds: No. 1 seed

Roman Bravo-Young will once again enter the NCAA Championships as the No. 1 seed as he defends his back-to-back national titles. With a 16-0 record on the season and coming off of a win over Minnesota’s No. 5 Aaron Nagao, Bravo-Young undoubtedly deserves the top seed at nationals.

Bravo-Young’s impressive resume includes nine ranked wins, three of which are wins over top-10 opponents by InterMat’s rankings. Twelve of his wins on the year were bonus-point victories, marking a 75% bonus-point percentage this season.

Bravo-Young’s main competitor for the top seed was Oklahoma State’s No. 2 Daton Fix, who also remains unbeaten this year. Fix has only suffered two losses since the 2020-2021 season, both of which came at the hands of Bravo-Young in the national championship final.

Despite wrestling 10 less matches than Fix, Bravo-Young’s history of success on the national stage made him the clear-cut top wrestler in the nation, which he showed week in and week out in the regular season.

The NCAA made the right choice at 133 pounds between the two great wrestlers.

Beau Bartlett, 141 pounds: No. 6 seed

Beau Bartlett will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the No. 6 seed at 141 pounds for nationals. Bartlett possesses a 22-2 record with a recent third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships.

Bartlett’s two losses on the season have come to No. 2 Real Woods, who has the No. 1 seed, and No. 4 Brock Hardy. Hardy recently earned a then-upset over Bartlett in the semifinal of the 141 Big Ten Championship, sending the Nittany Lion to the consolidation bracket.

Bartlett has put together a stellar season in his first year since moving down a weight class to 141 pounds, and his seeding is a reflection of that. While the bout against Hardy didn’t go his way, Bartlett has made great strides this season.

Bartlett’s spot as the No. 6 seed was where he was expected to land after his performance in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This is about the right spot for him as he gets ready to regroup heading into nationals.

Shayne Van Ness, 149 pounds: No. 13 seed

Shayne Van Ness landed at No. 13 during the NCAA’s seeding process for the 149-pound weight class. The redshirt freshman’s first season starting in Happy Valley produced a 19-6 record, with the losses each coming against top-11 opponents.

Van Ness recently placed fourth in the Big Ten Championships at 149 pounds, which was enough to keep him at his current InterMat ranking of No. 13. He has been very consistent for the Nittany Lions this year, but he still has more to offer as the postseason marches on.

The young wrestler’s seeding directly reflects where he should be based on his performance up until this part of the season. He could push for an All-American bid and out-perform his seeding, but for now, this is a good starting point.

Levi Haines, 157 pounds: No. 2 seed

Levi Haines has become one of the best wrestlers in the nation at 157 pounds since taking over the starting role for the Nittany Lions. The true freshman found himself ranked No. 2 after defeating Nebraska’s then-No. 1 Peyton Robb en route to being crowned the Big Ten’s 157-pound champion.

Haines holds an almost perfect record on the season with 23 wins to one loss, including the win over Robb. His performance in beating the Cornhusker on the way to capture the Big Ten title earned him both Big Ten Freshman of the Year and NCAA Wrestler of the Week honors.

Prior to the rankings, there was speculation over whether Haines would earn the top billing for nationals after his crucial win or if the honor would go to North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor, who remains unbeaten with an 18-0 record.

In the end, Haines was given the No. 2 seed and O’Connor the No. 1 seed, reflecting the most recent InterMat rankings. This was a tough call, but O’Connor earned the nod from the NCAA likely due to his undefeated season so far.

Haines could get a chance against either O’Connor or another match with Robb at nationals later this month.

Alex Facundo, 165 Pounds: No. 13 seed

Alex Facundo had a difficult outing at the Big Ten Championships after entering as the No. 4 seed, going 3-2 and suffering upsets to Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla, the No. 5 seed, and Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson, the No. 10 seed.

Despite the recent slide, Facundo has put together an impressive 19-4 season as a redshirt freshman. For his efforts, the NCAA seeded the young wrestler No. 13 for the 165-pound championship.

After his hot start and then performance at the Big Ten Championships, Facundo was always going to dip in the rankings and outside of the top 10. Landing the No. 13 seed is a fair spot for the 165-pounder.

He will have a chance to pick things back up where he started prior to the postseason when he travels to Tulsa.

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds: No. 1 seed

Carter Starocci will travel to the national championships as the No. 1 seed at 174 pounds once again to defend his spot as the reigning back-to-back national champion.

Starocci continued his unbeaten streak at the Big Ten Championships, winning the conference title at 174 for the second straight year. In the Big Ten final, Starocci defeated Nebraska's No. 2 Mikey Labriola by a 6-1 decision.

The decision to put Starocci at the No. 1 seed was certainly an easy one. With only two career losses, the last of which came on March 6, 2021, and a win over the No. 2 seed Labriola, the honor was well earned.

Starocci looks to be in his best form as he pursues his three-peat at nationals in short order.

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds: No. 3 seed

At 184 pounds, Aaron Brooks found himself land lower in the NCAA’s seeding than his current InterMat rankings. Brooks was seeded No. 3 by the NCAA despite being the No. 1 wrestler in InterMat’s rankings.

Brooks, the defending back-to-back NCAA champion at 184, is coming off of a Big Ten title and a 12-1 campaign. His lone loss came to No. 4 Marcus Coleman back during the Iowa State dual.

The decision to seed Brooks No. 3 for nationals is a puzzling one. It’s likely that the NCAA’s system that takes into account a wrestler’s win percentage hurt Brooks due to him only wrestling in 13 bouts this season.

The two wrestlers seeded above him each also only have one loss. Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen, who was given the No. 1 seed, has a 22-1 record this season, which comes to a 95.65 win percentage.

The other wrestler is NC State’s Trent Hidlay who was awarded the No. 2 seed for the National Championships. He has a 20-1 record this season which comes out to a 95.24 win percentage.

Both of the wrestlers hold a slightly higher win percentage than Brooks’ 92.31 win percentage. There may have been other factors that the NCAA considered for these three wrestlers, but it appears that Brooks’ lack of time on the mat played a role.

Brooks was arguably deserving of the top seed due to his past success on the national stage but the seeding went in a different direction.

Max Dean, 197 pounds: No. 9 seed

Max Dean found himself dropping down InterMat’s rankings from No. 3 to No. 9 after losing in the Big Ten Championships final. The NCAA’s seeding reflected the drop with Dean being given the No. 9 seed.

Dean has a 20-3 record on the season and will head to nationals as the reigning 197-pound national champion. Despite the slip up to Nebraska’s Silas Allred in the Big Ten title, Dean has a chance to redeem himself by defending his national title in Tulsa later this month.

While the slide in the rankings seems a bit too much for the Nittany Lion, there was always going to be a drop in Dean’s positioning after his latest outing. However, falling six spots is steep.

In the end, Dean has a chance to prove that the rankings are wrong in the coming weeks.

Greg Kerkvliet, Heavyweight: No. 3 seed

Greg Kerkvliet was selected as the No. 3 seed for the heavyweight class, which is one spot lower than his No. 2 InterMat ranking.

Kerkvliet has posted a 15-2 record on the season, with both losses coming to No. 1 Mason Parris. The first time was a 3-1 loss with a Parris third-period takedown settling the result, and the second time was a 5-3 sudden victory loss in the Big Ten title.

Penn State’s heavyweight found himself seeded behind Air Force’s No. 5 Wyatt Hendrickson, who was awarded the No. 2 seed. Hendrickson holds a 26-1 record this season with his lone loss also coming to Parris.

There is no doubt that Hendrickson has put together an incredible season and is the highest seeded Air Force wrestler since 2003. However, Kerkvliet still holds a better resume even with one more loss.

Kerkvliet has three wins over No. 3 Tony Cassioppi this season, including the NWCA All-Star Classic, a win over Wisconsin's No. 9 Trent Hillger and two wins against No. 16 Tate Orndorff from Ohio State.

There is logic in seeding Hendrickson second, but he only had to face Parris once. The decision to place him above Kerkvliet doesn’t seem to be the right one considering the Air Force grappler only has two top-10 wins.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE